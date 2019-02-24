fbpx

Back
﻿

MHA plans to punish careless & dangerous drivers more harshly, wants public feedback on proposed penalties

You have until March 13 to give your feedback.

Joshua Lee | February 21, 04:11 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The Traffic Police have been receiving more feedback from motorists about irresponsible drivers.

In 2018, members of the public submitted 18,500 pieces of feedback on irresponsible driving to the Traffic Police. This was more than double the number of cases reported in 2014.

Review of Road Traffic Act

In order to improve road safety, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is currently reviewing the Road Traffic Act (RTA) and wants to know your views about it.

MHA proposes to create two new classes of offences under the RTA: Dangerous Driving and Careless Driving.

These two classes are further broken down into four tiers depending on the level of harm caused:

  1. Death
  2. Grievous Hurt
  3. Hurt
  4. Endangers Life (i.e. no hurt caused)

According to the ministry, Dangerous Driving and Careless Driving is differentiated via:

  1. The manner of driving (e.g. whether the motorist was driving at an excessively high speed, or manoeuvring his vehicle within very close proximity to other vehicles)
  2. Whether the motorist was driving when he was clearly not in a state to drive safely (e.g. when he was sleep-deprived, or not wearing any visual aid when he needed it)
  3. Whether the situation required the motorist to exercise extra care (e.g. when approaching zebra or pedestrian crossings) but he did not.

Both Dangerous Driving and Careless Driving will come with a longer maximum imprisonment and a higher maximum fine as compared to the Rash Act or Negligent Act in the Penal Code.

MHA says this is because motorists “ought to exercise greater care and responsibility” as they’re in control of a vehicle that can potentially cause great harm. 

If the driver was driving under the influence, they will be subjected to add-on penalties.

To this end, motorists who cause death or grievous hurt while driving dangerously or while under the influence will face a minimum imprisonment sentence. 

Here are the enhanced penalties under the Road Traffic Act for Dangerous Driving and Careless Driving:

Higher composition fines to kick in on April 1, 2019

Separately, MHA will be raising the composition fines meted out to drivers from April 1, 2019:

Road Traffic Act Offence Current Composition Sums Revised Composition Sums
Light Vehicle Heavy Vehicle Light Vehicle Heavy Vehicle
Offences with 0 Demerit Points

E.g. Illegal U-turn

 $70 $100 $100 $150
Offences with 3 Demerit Points

E.g. Driver failing to wear seat belt

 $120 $150 $150 $200
Offences with 4 Demerit Points

E.g. Crossing double white lines

 $130 $160
Offences with 6 Demerit Points

E.g. Driving on the shoulder of an expressway

 $150 $180 $200 $250
Offences with 8 or 9 Demerit Points

E.g. Driving without due care or reasonable consideration for other road users

 $170 $200 $300 $400
Offences with 12 Demerit Points

E.g. Failure to conform to red light signal

 $200 $230 $400 $500
Offences above 12 Demerit Points

E.g. Reckless or dangerous driving

 No composition offered, due to severity of offences

Pedestrians and cyclists who commit offences are also subjected to higher composition fines. Again this will kick in from April 1, 2019:

Road Traffic Act Offence Current Composition Sums Revised Composition Sums
General Pedestrian Offences

E.g. Failing to cross at a pedestrian crossing

 $20 $50
Pedestrian Offences at an Expressway

E.g. Entering an expressway tunnel on foot

 $30 $75
Cyclist Offences

E.g. Careless riding, not wearing a helmet while riding on the road, failure to conform to red light signal

 $20 $75

If you wish to give your feedback regarding these proposed changes the the Road Traffic Act, you can do so via the REACH website or email at [email protected]. The public consultation period is from 21 Feb to 13 Mar 2019. 

You can view the rest of MHA’s press release here.

Top image by Joshua Lee

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Toys "R" Us S'pore offering up to 70% off Marvel & DC merchandise at Outram Road until Mar. 3, 2019

Time to stock up.

February 21, 03:58 pm

Tsinghua University beats NUS to top spot in 2019 Times Higher Education Asia-Pacific rankings

Usurped.

February 21, 03:22 pm

SAF medics rush to help foreign worker hit by minibus in Mandai

Good work.

February 21, 02:28 pm

Puppy in Korea found with mouth slit like Joker, remains affectionate towards humans despite abuse

She has received medical attention.

February 21, 02:04 pm

S'pore politician faces backlash for questioning presence of Gurkhas in S'pore

Touchy subject.

February 21, 12:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close