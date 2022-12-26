Man injured by collapse of shop wall at Yew Tee MRT Station was 'startled' & fell

The wall of a shop under renovation near Yew Tee MRT Station collapsed on Dec. 25, resulting in the injury of a passer-by.

Startled and fell

While initial reports seemed to indicate that the man was injured by the collapsing wall, it turns out that the situation was slightly different.

According to a statement by SMRT Trains' Senior Vice President of Rail Maintenance, Ang Hang Guan, the passer-by "was startled by the incident and fell".

Therefore he was not directly injured by the wall's collapse.

The man was later treated by the SCDF and conveyed to hospital.

The wall collapsed at about 11:45am on Dec. 25.

The shop had been rented by Ananas Food Market, and was carrying out renovations works at the time, when the inner wall collapsed.

Cause still unknown

The cause of the wall collapse is still not precisely known.

It was initially reported by Zaobao that the wall used to be the location of an ATM, but as of yet there is no indication if this is related.

Works had been going on, and it was reported that some workers were installing cabinets in the unit at the time of the incident.

Renovations for the shop premises have been suspended, and the area around it has been cordoned off as a safety precaution.

Related story

Top Image via Darric Tan