Wall of shop premises at Yew Tee MRT station collapses during renovation, 1 man hurt

[UPDATE on Dec. 26 at 7:30pm: A previous version of this article stated that the wall fell on a man. The article has been updated to reflect that the man was injured from a fall after getting startled by the incident, according to a statement by SMRT.]

The exterior wall of a shop at Yew Tee MRT station collapsed and reportedly caused a man to sustain injuries.

The incident, Lianhe Zaobao reported, occurred at 11:40am on Dec. 25.

Based on photos of the incident, the shop space is beside The Food Inn eatery and was undergoing renovations at that time.

The remnants of a crumpled wall, with exposed red bricks, were seen at the scene.

Police and TransCom officers were also present.

Zaobao reported that the area was cordoned off following the wall's collapse.

The man who was injured by the collapsed wall had reportedly hurt his back.

He was apparently a passer-by.

The workers were having lunch when the external wall collapsed, causing all renovation works to stop, the Chinese newspaper also reported.

The works began on Dec. 24.

The workers were installing cabinets at that time when the incident occurred, it was reported.

Approval was obtained from the authorities prior to the renovation.

The specific cause of the collapse is not known.

The collapsed exterior wall was originally where an ATM machine was installed, Zaobao also reported, and that leased space was only handed back to the restaurant in August 2021.

Statement by SMRT

SMRT's tenant, Ananas Food Market, is currently carrying out renovation works and reported that an inner wall collapsed, said Ang Hang Guan, Senior Vice President, Rail Maintenance, SMRT Trains, in a statement on Dec. 26.

"A passerby was startled by the incident and fell. He was treated by SCDF and later conveyed to hospital," Ang said.

Ang added that renovations in the shop premise have been suspended and that the area around the shop has been cordoned off as a safety precaution.

Top photo via Lianhe Zaobao