M’sia cabinet ministers to take 20% pay cut: Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his Cabinet has agreed to take a 20 per cent pay cut, according to New Straits Times.

The pay cut will continue until the economy recovers, he said at a press conference on Dec. 5.

This is to show the government’s concern for citizens who are struggling with the rising cost of living, he said.

When asked if the pay cut would be carried out throughout the government’s five-year term, he replied “if the economy recovers in three years, we will review”.

During the conference, he also responded to claims that he would still draw a salary as Finance Minister despite declining pay as the prime minister.

Anwar clarified that “this is not true as there is only one salary” given to a minister.

No problem appointing Zahid as deputy prime minister

In the same conference, Anwar also defended his decision to appoint Ahmad Zahid as deputy prime minister. He stated that he could not dismiss Ahmad, who is the chairman of Barison Nasional (BN), Lianhe Zaobao and Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

Ahmad was convicted of 47 counts of corruption, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering, according to FMT. His corruption trial is to resume in January next year.

On Dec. 2, he was named as one of the two deputy prime ministers in the 28-member cabinet.

Anwar said that Zahid "has been charged, but has not been convicted yet".

"This is a process we have to respect."

Vowed not to take a salary

Anwar became Malaysia's new prime minister on Nov. 24, after five days of deadlock.

During the campaign for the recent general election, Anwar vowed not to take a salary if appointed as prime minister as an act of solidarity with people who were struggling with the rising cost of living.

Most recently, he reminded all parties not to give him any souvenirs. He stated that the culture of gifting gifts must stop as it is not in line with leadership ethics and it burdens the people.

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook