Anwar vows not to take a salary if he becomes M'sia prime minister

Sulaiman Daud | November 14, 2022, 12:26 AM

Anwar Ibrahim, leader of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, has vowed not to receive a salary if he is appointed prime minister after the upcoming Malaysian general election.

He was speaking at an event in Kalabakan, Sabah, and told the crowd that he would be "ashamed" to take a salary while the public endured rising prices in goods, The Vibes reported, also cited by Malaysiakini.

Vowed to make cuts in administration

Anwar also vowed to slash what he called a "bloated administration" with 70 ministers and deputy ministers under the most recent Barisan Nasional government.

"There were 70 ministers under BN. What have they done? The people are suffering with the rising of goods prices but 70 ministers cannot do anything to help the situation," Anwar said.

"In Islam, power is a responsibility, not a privilege", he said.

Anwar himself recently declared net assets worth about RM11 million (S$3.3 million) in cash and real estate properties, The Star reported.

Campaigning in Eastern Malaysia

Anwar also touched on Sabah-specific topics, and said that the Eastern Malaysian state had been "neglected" when it came to development.

He blamed the lack of funds for Sabah's development on "theft" and said that he would help to develop the region if he does become prime minister.

Anwar, who is also the leader of the PKR, left his Port Dickson seat to compete in Tambun, Perak.

His sojourn in Sabah could be a demonstration that no competing coalition may get enough seats in Peninsular Malaysia to form a government outright.

If so, Gabungan Parti Sarawak in Sarawak and Parti Warisan in Sabah could be "kingmakers", extracting promises from another coalition in exchange for their support in forming a government.

