Back

Kim Lim donates necessities to over 400 & pays for kids' school fees during visit to Thai temple

Nice.

Lee Wei Lin | December 12, 2022, 05:51 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean billionaire heiress Kim Lim has donated daily necessities and helped out with children's education fees while visiting Nan, a town located in northern Thailand.

"Can help then help lah"

On Dec. 11, the 31-year-old visited a temple in Nan, where she donated essential items to over 200 monks and over 200 locals.

Photo courtesy of Kim Lim

Photo courtesy of Kim Lim

She also gave out scholarships and paid for school fees for children from the province.

Photo courtesy of Kim Lim

Photo courtesy of Kim Lim

Lim told Mothership: "Can help then help lah."

Regularly gives back

This is not the first time the entrepreneur has given back.

In a previous interview with Mothership, she shared: "I do what I can lah, to my limit. I mean I'm still young, I'm still trying to earn and work hard for my own, ya."

Among her recent efforts include inviting less privileged children to her birthday bash in July 2022, which was dubbed the "Kandy Karnival".

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos courtesy of Kim Lim

Anwar says Cabinet members involved in corruption will be fired immediately

Zero corruption.

December 12, 2022, 05:44 PM

S'pore's Ilhan Fandi to play football in Belgium for KMSK Deinze

He will be the first Singaporean footballer to play for a Belgian club.

December 12, 2022, 05:09 PM

S'porean man, 63, charged for causing fire in Tampines flat by dropping lit cigarette on bedroom floor

He intends to plead guilty.

December 12, 2022, 05:05 PM

SIA will not accept requests to travel with emotional support dogs onboard flights from Apr. 1, 2023

Travellers with assistance dogs are not affected.

December 12, 2022, 04:30 PM

We rate Christmas decorations by 12 Orchard Rd malls & some are really A for effort

So romantic.

December 12, 2022, 12:18 PM

Arctic Monkeys S'pore concert sold out within 1 hour, scalpers reselling for up to S$2,000

Insane.

December 12, 2022, 12:14 PM

S'porean hawker-chef, 30, on why he doesn't accept donations for charitable cause

GDLL: The chef shared with us the reality of giving back and why he strongly believes in helping Singapore youths.

December 11, 2022, 10:35 PM

2022 World Cup semi-finals confirmed, France take on Morocco, while Argentina face Croatia

Exciting times.

December 11, 2022, 08:45 PM

Flowers left in front of Civil Defence Heritage Gallery statue as tribute to fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter

Over 50 of the deceased's friends and colleagues turned up for his wake.

December 11, 2022, 08:05 PM

Is Ice Magic, the winter-themed Bayfront attraction, worth the visit & wait?

We've also got tips to make the most out of your experience should you decide to visit.

December 11, 2022, 07:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.