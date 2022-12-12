Kim Lim donates necessities to over 400 & pays for kids' school fees during visit to Thai temple

Singaporean billionaire heiress Kim Lim has donated daily necessities and helped out with children's education fees while visiting Nan, a town located in northern Thailand.

"Can help then help lah"

On Dec. 11, the 31-year-old visited a temple in Nan, where she donated essential items to over 200 monks and over 200 locals.

She also gave out scholarships and paid for school fees for children from the province.

Lim told Mothership: "Can help then help lah."

Regularly gives back

This is not the first time the entrepreneur has given back.

In a previous interview with Mothership, she shared: "I do what I can lah, to my limit. I mean I'm still young, I'm still trying to earn and work hard for my own, ya."

Among her recent efforts include inviting less privileged children to her birthday bash in July 2022, which was dubbed the "Kandy Karnival".

Top photos courtesy of Kim Lim