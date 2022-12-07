Back

K-pop star Kang Daniel having first solo concert in S'pore on Feb. 11, 2023

A lot of things happening in February.

Russell Ang | December 07, 2022, 06:45 PM

Events

K-pop star Kang Daniel will be performing in Singapore on Feb. 11, 2023.

The former Wanna One member will be holding his first concert in Singapore as part of his solo tour, "Kangdaniel Concert First Parade in Singapore."

It will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tickets on sale from Dec. 9

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from this Friday (Dec. 9), 10am onwards via:

  • Online: Ticketmaster

  • Hotline:+65 3158 8588

  • All SingPost outlets

Tickets range from S$128 to S$308, excluding booking fees.

Here's a look at the seat map:

Photo courtesy of UnUsUaL Entertainment

In celebration of Kang's birthday on Dec. 10, all those who purchase tickets from Dec. 9 to 10 will stand a chance to win autographed items such as polaroids, t-shirts, and thermal bottles.

Additionally, category one to five ticket holders are entitled to an exclusive photo card set.

They will also stand a chance to win a group photo with Kang, among other benefits.

Kang's last visit to Singapore was in 2019 for a fan meeting at the same venue.

