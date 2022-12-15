S'pore dog groomer, 35, raises over S$28,000 for pet shelters by doing cute photoshoots for dogs

Good news, dog lovers.

From now till Dec. 31, 2022, you can snap adorable photos of your canine friend at June's Pet House's Christmas-themed backdrops.

As part of their festive initiative, the pet salon will be using these photoshoots to raise funds for various animal shelters in Singapore.

Here's a look what it looks like:

Each photo costs S$15 per dog and will be carried out after a grooming session if the owner decides to opt in.

Fifth backdrop

As of 2022, the pet salon has collected over S$28,000 from four other backdrops.

Here are some of the photos from previous batches:

Wants to make memories for dog owners

Speaking to Mothership, June Tan, founder of June's Pet House, explained the initiative started when her adopted Golden Retriever named Rain passed away from cancer.

"Everything happened very quickly. Within one month, she was gone," the 35-year-old shared.

Realising she didn't have much photos taken of Rain before she passed, Tan started doing fundraising photoshoots for her customers' dogs.

"I hope I'll able to create beautiful memories for the owners," said Tan.

Extended outreach to Taiwan

The pet salon has also extended its outreach to Taiwan this year.

Inspired after watching "Twelve Nights," a Taiwanese movie about dogs in Taiwan shelters, Tan decided to start a fundraiser there.

Tan told Mothership they have managed to donate 1500kg of pet supplies to the shelters in Taiwan with this initiative.

Frequented by local celebs

Since its opening in 2015, the pet salon has been frequented by local celebs who bring their dogs here for grooming services.

One of whom is Desmond Tan, who also co-founded the "Blue Socks" initiative in 2016 alongside June's Pet House.

According to Tan, this initiative aimed to raise awareness of the importance of pet adoption as well as raise funds for animal shelters in Singapore.

Other celebs who frequent the groomer include Elvin Ng, Romeo Tan, Zoe Tay, and Ben Yeo.

June's Pet House

Address: 5 Eng Kong Terrace, Singapore 598977

Opening hours: 10am - 7 pm, Tuesday to Sunday

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos courtesy of June's Pet House