Back

S'pore dog groomer, 35, raises over S$28,000 for pet shelters by doing cute photoshoots for dogs

Warm fuzzy feelings.

Russell Ang | December 15, 2022, 05:05 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Good news, dog lovers.

From now till Dec. 31, 2022, you can snap adorable photos of your canine friend at June's Pet House's Christmas-themed backdrops.

As part of their festive initiative, the pet salon will be using these photoshoots to raise funds for various animal shelters in Singapore.

Here's a look what it looks like:

Photo courtesy of June's Pet House

Each photo costs S$15 per dog and will be carried out after a grooming session if the owner decides to opt in.

Fifth backdrop

As of 2022, the pet salon has collected over S$28,000 from four other backdrops.

Here are some of the photos from previous batches:

Photo courtesy of June's Pet House

Photo courtesy of June's Pet House

Photo courtesy of June's Pet House

Wants to make memories for dog owners

Speaking to Mothership, June Tan, founder of June's Pet House, explained the initiative started when her adopted Golden Retriever named Rain passed away from cancer.

"Everything happened very quickly. Within one month, she was gone," the 35-year-old shared.

Realising she didn't have much photos taken of Rain before she passed, Tan started doing fundraising photoshoots for her customers' dogs.

"I hope I'll able to create beautiful memories for the owners," said Tan.

Extended outreach to Taiwan

The pet salon has also extended its outreach to Taiwan this year.

Inspired after watching "Twelve Nights," a Taiwanese movie about dogs in Taiwan shelters, Tan decided to start a fundraiser there.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by June's Pet House (@junespethouse)

Tan told Mothership they have managed to donate 1500kg of pet supplies to the shelters in Taiwan with this initiative.

Frequented by local celebs

Since its opening in 2015, the pet salon has been frequented by local celebs who bring their dogs here for grooming services.

One of whom is Desmond Tan, who also co-founded the "Blue Socks" initiative in 2016 alongside June's Pet House.

According to Tan, this initiative aimed to raise awareness of the importance of pet adoption as well as raise funds for animal shelters in Singapore.

Photo courtesy of June's Pet House

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DESMOND TAN 陈泂江 (@thedesmondtan)

Other celebs who frequent the groomer include Elvin Ng, Romeo Tan, Zoe Tay, and Ben Yeo.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELVIN NG 黄俊雄 (@elvinngchoonsiong)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R O M E O T A N (@romeotan)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝗕𝗘𝗡 𝗬𝗘𝗢 𝘈𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳 & 𝘋𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘺 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘧 🇸🇬 (@benyeo23)

June's Pet House

Address: 5 Eng Kong Terrace, Singapore 598977

Opening hours: 10am - 7 pm, Tuesday to Sunday

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos courtesy of June's Pet House

Man gets 1 month jail for throwing 25kg bicycle from 14th floor after argument with wife at Choa Chu Kang

He was charged with one count of committing a rash act endangering the personal safety of others.  

December 15, 2022, 03:45 PM

15 months' jail for My Digital Lock ex-employee who cheated customers of over S$24,000

He was also sentenced for other offences involving physical altercations.

December 15, 2022, 03:25 PM

Visitors to UK can keep large electrical items & 2L liquids in cabin luggage by June 2024

Fuss-free travel.

December 15, 2022, 03:20 PM

No proposals received for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism development: STB

STB said it remains confident, given the "strong" recovery in tourism demand.

December 15, 2022, 03:13 PM

BTS members send Jin off as he commences mandatory military service in South Korea

Permission to cry.

December 15, 2022, 02:56 PM

Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in James Gunn's rebooted DC universe

Time to pass on the cape.

December 15, 2022, 01:12 PM

Couple spends S$9,000 on electrical appliances before 1% GST increase, saves about S$100

This is how rich people stay rich.

December 15, 2022, 12:53 PM

Bus driver shouts at maskless man with Down syndrome & helper, tells them to get off as he 'cannot tahan'

The mother called for drivers to be trained on how to handle special needs commuters, as they do with the handicapped.

December 15, 2022, 12:31 PM

S'porean ex-Pokka manager jailed for selling more than S$1m worth of beverages to North Korea

The beverages included Pokka's strawberry milk and milk coffee.

December 15, 2022, 12:23 PM

Super Mario fans can visit Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood from February 2023

Time to ask boss for time off.

December 15, 2022, 12:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.