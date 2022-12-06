Jay Chou appears as special guest during JJ Lin's Taiwan concert, crowd goes wild

A stop in JJ Lin's JJ20 World Tour took place over last weekend, Dec. 3-4 at the Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium in Taiwan.

To the audience's delight, Lin had invited his good pal Jay Chou to be the special guest on the second night.

Fans may have already known it

Even before the start of the concert, Lin's fans were already discussing the special guest for his second show.

They speculated that it may be a singer whose name has the word "輪" (Lun) in it, leaving Jay Chou to be prime suspect as his Chinese name is "周杰倫" (Zhou Jie Lun).

One of the highlights during the show was when Lin cued the audience to welcome Chou on stage.

The crowd was treated to a performance by the Mandopop kings when Chou emerged on stage and sang "可惜沒如果" ("If only") alongside Lin, which had the crowd going wild.

While the pair were chatting, Lin jokingly asked Chou why he didn't approach him to collaborate for such a long time.

The homegrown singer casually pointed out that Chou had a song that seemed suitable for him to sing, but Chou had asked Mayday's lead singer Ashin to sing it instead.

Subsequently, Lin revealed the song title by playing the melody of "說好不哭" ("Won't Cry") on the piano, which the duo eventually performed for the audience.

JJ20 World Tour

Lin is currently on his JJ20 World Tour that kickstarted in Singapore last month. He will perform next at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 18.

In 2023, the singer will hold his concerts in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Top image via 林俊傑 JJ Lin/Facebook