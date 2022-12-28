JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee pop-up at MBS extending 'through to 2023'

JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee pop-up will be staying around for quite a bit longer.

Currently located at the outdoor rain oculus of ArtScience Museum, the cafe will be extending its presence "through to 2023" due to popular demand, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) announced in a media release.

It was originally slated to run for 90 days, from Sep. 30 to Dec. 29, 2022.

However, a spokesperson for MBS could not provide a specific date for the end of the pop-up when asked what "through to 2023" meant.

In addition to its lattes and signature drinks, there will be new pour over selections through two single origin beans at the cafe:

Nicaragua Los Pocitos Washed (S$8), with notes of plum, nuts and dark chocolates;

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Halo Berity Washed (S$9), featuring notes of jasmine, blueberry and orange.

Similarly, Miracle Coffee's collaborative menu with SweetSpot at ArtScience Museum will be continued "through to 2023" as well.

The permanent cafe at the museum's lobby serves non-coffee options from Lin, such as the brown sugar hōjicha latte, Miracle Milo, and the “Wonderblend” smoothie, a combination of blueberries and bananas topped with yoghurt.

Customers can pair their drinks with SweetSpot's desserts or pastries.

Separately from the pop-up, it was previously announced that Miracle Coffee will be opening a flagship outlet at ArtScience Museum's lobby sometime in 2023.

Miracle Coffee @ outdoor rain oculus

Address: 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974

Opening Hours: 10am to 6:30pm, daily

