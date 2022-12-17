Back

S'pore woman gives away S$308 Jay Chou ticket 1 hour before concert as friend couldn't make it

Nice.

Lee Wei Lin | December 17, 2022, 09:47 PM

Events

One Singaporean found herself watching a Jay Chou concert on Dec. 17 -- for free.

Who says good things don't come free?

The Mothership reader shared that she saw a listing on Carousell about an hour before the show.

The listing explained that the person's friend could not attend at the last minute.

Screenshot from Carousell

The Mothership reader then had a short conversation with the other woman, who confirmed that she would not have to pay for the ticket.

Screenshots courtesy of Mothership reader

The ticket was for a seat in section 110, which costs S$308 according to the event's seating plan:

Photo from Ticketmaster Singapore

The Mothership reader shared that she had no problems entering the concert.

Photo courtesy of Mothership reader

Nice.

Top photos from Jay Chou's Instagram & courtesy of Mothership reader

