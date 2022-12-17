S'pore woman gives away S$308 Jay Chou ticket 1 hour before concert as friend couldn't make it

One Singaporean found herself watching a Jay Chou concert on Dec. 17 -- for free.

Who says good things don't come free?

The Mothership reader shared that she saw a listing on Carousell about an hour before the show.

The listing explained that the person's friend could not attend at the last minute.

The Mothership reader then had a short conversation with the other woman, who confirmed that she would not have to pay for the ticket.

The ticket was for a seat in section 110, which costs S$308 according to the event's seating plan:

The Mothership reader shared that she had no problems entering the concert.

Nice.

Top photos from Jay Chou's Instagram & courtesy of Mothership reader