Jay Chou thanks Stefanie Sun & JJ Lin for sending him Mr Coconut, Old Chang Kee & tze char

This is what friends are for.

Hayley Foong | December 19, 2022, 03:52 PM

Having famous friends (or just friends in general) definitely has its perks, especially when they send you food.

On Dec. 17, 2022 Jay Chou took to social media to thank his Singaporean singer friends, Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin, for sending him a variety of local food while he was in town.

The Mandopop singer is currently in Singapore for his Carnival World Tour, which ran for two nights in the National Stadium from Dec. 17 to 18.

Screenshots from Jay Chou/ IG

Pictured in the Instagram Story are three boxes of pandan cakes from Bengawan Solo, four boxes of snacks from Old Chang Kee and eight cups of drinks from Mr Coconut from Sun to Chou.

Screenshots from Jay Chou/ IG

Along with the generous spread, Sun included a note that read "To Jay, Good show! Enjoy Singapore's delicious specialities!"

Screenshots from Jay Chou/ IG

Chou also received an array of seafood dishes, including chilli crab, crab bee hoon, prawns and vegetable dishes from Lin.

The Taiwanese singer remarked "Thanks bro" to his good friend, who recently invited him to perform in his Taiwan show in early December.

Lin then reposted Chou's Instagram story, adding, "Enjoy Singapore! All the best for the concert".

Top images from Jay Chou/ IG

