S'pore waitress serves drinks to Jay Chou, ok to not take pics with him as he 'deserves privacy'

Mandopop King Jay Chou is in Singapore for his Carnival World Tour.

While fans will get to see him perform on the second day of his concert later tonight (Dec. 18), others got to meet the man himself around the country.

This includes one TikTok user who goes by the handle @jjangjjangmyeonn.

In a video, the user claimed that while at work, she got to serve Chou his drinks.

Among the drinks he apparently ordered included an Oreo milkshake, iced Americano and hot Americano.

In the caption, she also said that she couldn't ask for a picture because her manager said "no".

"My colleagues were joking about auctioning the chair he sat on for S$2,000," she added.

Didn't ask for a photo

After the video was posted, some fans commented that they would have taken a photo with Chou despite the circumstances.

In the comment section, she clarified that her manager is a "really nice person".

She also elaborated that it was "fine by her" that she didn't get a picture with the singer as he was there as a customer, adding that he "deserves his privacy".

Prior to the first day of his concert on Dec. 17, Chou also posted photos of himself spending time in Sentosa.

