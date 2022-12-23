Fans wait 7 hours outside S’pore Indoor Stadium for Jackson Wang, he tells them they shouldn’t have

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
By now, it should come as no surprise that Jackson Wang’s fans are willing to go to great lengths for him.
The pop star, who is in Singapore for a whole slew of activities, had rehearsals for his Dec. 23 concert on Dec 22.
Xiaohongshu user 皮皮的朋友 shared a video of Wang leaving the Singapore Indoor Stadium after wrapping up for the day.
“Jackson Wang, whom I waited seven hours for,” she wrote. “There was a light drizzle and some gusts of wind, so it wasn’t easy.”
She added that she waited for him and “risked not being able to get a ride home”.
When Wang left the stadium, he apparently headed straight for his car, but decided to make a detour to speak to his fans after spotting them.
In the video, Wang says in English: “Please go home and rest” before switching to Chinese: “It’s 1:30[am], please go home quickly.”
The conversation went something like this:
Wang: You guys should get onto your cars [and go home now].
Fans: We don’t have any transport.
Wang: Why?
Fans: We were waiting for you.
Wang: Don’t wait for me. You shouldn’t have waited for me today.
Top photos from Jackson Wang's Instagram & 皮皮的朋友 on Xiaohongshu
