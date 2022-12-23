Back

Fans wait 7 hours outside S’pore Indoor Stadium for Jackson Wang, he tells them they shouldn’t have

Telling them like it is.

Lee Wei Lin | December 23, 2022, 07:18 PM

By now, it should come as no surprise that Jackson Wang’s fans are willing to go to great lengths for him.

The pop star, who is in Singapore for a whole slew of activities, had rehearsals for his Dec. 23 concert on Dec 22.

Xiaohongshu user 皮皮的朋友 shared a video of Wang leaving the Singapore Indoor Stadium after wrapping up for the day.

“Jackson Wang, whom I waited seven hours for,” she wrote. “There was a light drizzle and some gusts of wind, so it wasn’t easy.”

She added that she waited for him and “risked not being able to get a ride home”.

When Wang left the stadium, he apparently headed straight for his car, but decided to make a detour to speak to his fans after spotting them.

In the video, Wang says in English: “Please go home and rest” before switching to Chinese: “It’s 1:30[am], please go home quickly.”

The conversation went something like this:

Wang: You guys should get onto your cars [and go home now].

Fans: We don’t have any transport.

Wang: Why?

Fans: We were waiting for you.

Wang: Don’t wait for me. You shouldn’t have waited for me today.

Top photos from Jackson Wang's Instagram & 皮皮的朋友 on Xiaohongshu

