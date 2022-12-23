Fans wait 7 hours outside S’pore Indoor Stadium for Jackson Wang, he tells them they shouldn’t have

By now, it should come as no surprise that Jackson Wang’s fans are willing to go to great lengths for him.

The pop star, who is in Singapore for a whole slew of activities, had rehearsals for his Dec. 23 concert on Dec 22.

Xiaohongshu user 皮皮的朋友 shared a video of Wang leaving the Singapore Indoor Stadium after wrapping up for the day.

“Jackson Wang, whom I waited seven hours for,” she wrote. “There was a light drizzle and some gusts of wind, so it wasn’t easy.”

She added that she waited for him and “risked not being able to get a ride home”.

When Wang left the stadium, he apparently headed straight for his car, but decided to make a detour to speak to his fans after spotting them.

In the video, Wang says in English: “Please go home and rest” before switching to Chinese: “It’s 1:30[am], please go home quickly.”

The conversation went something like this:

Wang: You guys should get onto your cars [and go home now].

Fans: We don’t have any transport.

Wang: Why?

Fans: We were waiting for you.

Wang: Don’t wait for me. You shouldn’t have waited for me today.

Top photos from Jackson Wang's Instagram & 皮皮的朋友 on Xiaohongshu