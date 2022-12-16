More tickets released for Jackson Wang's S$388 Christmas Eve party at MBS infinity pool which sold out within 3 hours

Jackson Wang needs no introduction.

The singer is set to host his concert afterparty at around 10pm on Dec. 24 at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) infinity pool.

The event will then continue at Marquee nightclub from 2am on Dec. 25.

Tickets for the afterparty started going on sale on Dec. 15.

According to an MBS spokesperson, these tickets were sold out within three hours of its launch.

Limited number of additional tickets available

Here's some good news for Jackys and Ahgases, though.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response, a limited number of additional tickets have been released today (Dec. 16).

The tickets, which cost S$388 each, are available for purchase on Marquee's website.

A ticket entitles one to free-flow selected beer, wine and spirits at the pool deck.

Top image from @jacksonwang852g7 on Instagram and MBS's website.