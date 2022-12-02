Jackson Wang says he never turns off all the lights in his home as he doesn't want to feel lonely

International pop star Jackson Wang was a guest star during the fifth episode of South Korea-based American singer Eric Nam's "Daebak Show".

During the show, the Hong Kong-born artiste answered a fan's question, "When I'm around friends, I'm very happy. But, when I'm alone, I feel lonely and depressed. Is it just me?"

His struggles

The 28-year-old told Nam that he feels lonely as soon as he gets home.

"Every time I get home, I never turn off all the lights in my house. If I'm abroad for a month, I still leave one light on. Because when I get home, I always feel like someone is waiting for me."

He hopes that a bunch of people would be welcoming him home. But that's not the case as he lives alone. In fact, when he's home, he says only the lights are there to welcome him.

To fend off his loneliness, he even tried to invite the 34-year-old Nam to be his roommate and stay with him so that they can have each other for company.

Wang also told Nam that he wished that he can see who is really there for him, as he has a big team and too many people around him, and he doesn't know for sure who's got his back.

The singer went on to share that he feels like he is on a battlefield every day, having to not only constantly solve problems, but also making sure the decisions he takes are rational.

Who am I supposed to hug?

Besides being his jovial self, which is what most people know him for, Wang opened up and revealed a more vulnerable side of him.

"I'm outside hugging a lot of people and when I am home, who am I supposed to hug?" the singer said.

Wang is well-known for his fan service, having held a number of meet-and-greet sessions during which lucky fans were able to have close interactions with him.

Something for his fans

Wang also had a message for his fans, urging them to find their calling in life and pursue their dreams.

He even had some advice for his audience.

After knowing what they want in their life, he said they should list out the people they need, the team they need, and the opportunity they need, before striving for their goals.

He enthused, "Trust your gut feeling and do whatever the f*ck you want. Everyone is special, [like a] diamond that's not been seen yet."

Top image via jacksonwang852g7/Instagram