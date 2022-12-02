Back

Jackson Wang says he never turns off all the lights in his home as he doesn't want to feel lonely

Not always the happy-go-lucky singer you see on stage.

Adelene Wee | December 02, 2022, 05:10 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

International pop star Jackson Wang was a guest star during the fifth episode of South Korea-based American singer Eric Nam's "Daebak Show".

During the show, the Hong Kong-born artiste answered a fan's question, "When I'm around friends, I'm very happy. But, when I'm alone, I feel lonely and depressed. Is it just me?"

His struggles

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackson Wang (@jacksonwang852g7)

The 28-year-old told Nam that he feels lonely as soon as he gets home.

"Every time I get home, I never turn off all the lights in my house. If I'm abroad for a month, I still leave one light on. Because when I get home, I always feel like someone is waiting for me."

He hopes that a bunch of people would be welcoming him home. But that's not the case as he lives alone. In fact, when he's home, he says only the lights are there to welcome him.

To fend off his loneliness, he even tried to invite the 34-year-old Nam to be his roommate and stay with him so that they can have each other for company.

Wang also told Nam that he wished that he can see who is really there for him, as he has a big team and too many people around him, and he doesn't know for sure who's got his back.

The singer went on to share that he feels like he is on a battlefield every day, having to not only constantly solve problems, but also making sure the decisions he takes are rational.

Who am I supposed to hug?

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackson Wang (@jacksonwang852g7)

Besides being his jovial self, which is what most people know him for, Wang opened up and revealed a more vulnerable side of him.

"I'm outside hugging a lot of people and when I am home, who am I supposed to hug?" the singer said.

Wang is well-known for his fan service, having held a number of meet-and-greet sessions during which lucky fans were able to have close interactions with him.

Something for his fans

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackson Wang (@jacksonwang852g7)

Wang also had a message for his fans, urging them to find their calling in life and pursue their dreams.

He even had some advice for his audience.

After knowing what they want in their life, he said they should list out the people they need, the team they need, and the opportunity they need, before striving for their goals.

He enthused, "Trust your gut feeling and do whatever the f*ck you want. Everyone is special, [like a] diamond that's not been seen yet."

Top image via jacksonwang852g7/Instagram

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

SAF encik who does Tabata fitness regime daily retires after 38 years of service to nation

SWO Leong first joined the SAF in January 1985.

December 02, 2022, 04:50 PM

Another new BlueSG Opel Corsa-e car damaged just 5 weeks after launch

Another one bites the dust.

December 02, 2022, 04:24 PM

S'pore ties New York as world's most expensive cities to live in: 2022 EIU report

Singapore has topped the list eight times in the last ten years.

December 02, 2022, 03:50 PM

Japan's World Cup win straight out of football manga series 'Blue Lock', Twitter users say

The mangaka predicted the future.

December 02, 2022, 03:36 PM

National CARE Hotline to cease operations from Dec. 31, 2022 at 8pm

More than 76,500 calls have been made to the hotline.

December 02, 2022, 02:10 PM

13 rabbits with matted fur stained with pee found abandoned at HDB void deck in Clementi Ave 4

The rabbits were infested with mites and parasites.

December 02, 2022, 01:45 PM

S'pore home owners to pay more property tax in 2023 as market rents & annual values rise

A one-off 60% rebate of up to S$60 for all owner-occupied HDB & private homes.

December 02, 2022, 12:08 PM

Popular K-pop company SM Entertainment to set up SEA HQ in S'pore, keen on hiring local talents

Time to be a star.

December 02, 2022, 11:32 AM

Woman, 31, accused of murdering father, 67, in Sengkang flat remanded for 3 more weeks

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

December 02, 2022, 10:53 AM

SG Cares Giving Week returns with Uncle Ringo carnival at Marina Bay in December 2022

Have fun while doing good.

December 02, 2022, 10:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.