Jackson Wang makes guest star appearance at JJ Lin's Kuala Lumpur concert

Double J.

Lee Wei Lin | December 18, 2022, 10:55 PM

Events

Singer Jackson Wang was a guest star at fellow singer JJ Lin's concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Dec. 18.

Wang held his "Magic Man World Tour" on Dec. 17 in the Malaysian capital, and Lin uploaded a photo of them taken backstage.

Performed duet

During the concert, Wang and Lin performed their duet, "Should've Let Go", for the first time since the song was released in 2020.

Wang was also on stage as Lin performed "Practice Love".

Not the first superstar guest at Lin's world tour

This is not the first time Lin has had a superstar as one of his guests during his ongoing "JJ20" world tour.

The concert tour kicked off in Singapore on Nov. 4.

Jay Chou was Lin's special guest at his Dec. 5 Taipei concert.

Photo from JJ Lin's Instagram

Lin will also be performing in cities like Las Vegas, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Paris in 2023.

Top photos from JJ Lin's Instagram

