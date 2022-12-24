Back

Jackson Wang spotted at Haidilao & Marquee nightclub after concert

Where does he get all his energy from?

Nixon Tan | December 24, 2022, 04:06 PM

International pop star Jackson Wang is currently in Singapore for his "Magic Man World Tour".

He performed a show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec. 23, to the delight of his fans.

But, the night was not over for him after his concert, as he was spotted out and about at Marquee nightclub and Haidilao.

Warming up at Marquee

Wang's was spotted at MBS nightclub Marquee after the show.

In a few Instagram stories shared by local actor and singer Glenn Yong, he and Wang could be seen dancing and having a blast at the nightclub.

GIF via video from Instagram/glennyqh

GIF via video from Instagram/glennyqh

Hotpot adventures

But his night didn't end there, as Wang and his entourage also went for some Haidilao hotpot at MBS.

Chinese social media platform XiaoHongShu user, 张张在新加坡🍓Jacky嘎, shared a video of Wang making his way towards the restaurant.

GIF via video from XiaoHongShu/张张在新加坡🍓Jacky嘎

Fans of Wang could also be seen snapping some photos of him on the escalator.

GIF via video from XiaoHongShu/张张在新加坡🍓Jacky嘎

In another video shared by XiaoHongShu user 鹿韵晏, Wang's brother can be spotted attempting the Haidilao "noodle dance."

The waiters are famous for pulling off "noodle dances" right in front of seated customers, where they twist and spin while holding long strands of noodles.

GIF via video from XiaoHongShu/鹿韵晏

Wang could be heard in the background encouraging him saying "Not bad, not bad".

Isaac Han, founder and Co-CEO of music production studio, 8pex Company was then egged on by the rest of the entourage to take part in attempting the dance.

Isaac and Wang's brother then teamed up for a bit , before Isaac attempted the noodle dance by himself.

GIF via video from XiaoHongShu/鹿韵晏

GIF via video from XiaoHongShu/鹿韵晏

Just warming up before hosting the afterparty.

Top photo via XiaoHongShu/张张在新加坡🍓Jacky嘎 and Instagram/glennyqh

