Indonesian woman fakes own death, poses as corpse in Facebook photos to evade S$364 debt

As the saying goes, desperate times call for desperate measures.

A woman in Indonesia did just that, going to the extremes and faking her death just so she could wiggle her way out of repaying her debt.

Borrowed S$364 from a Maya Gunawan

The incident was brought to light by the woman's creditor, a Maya Gunawan who shared her experience in a Facebook post that has gone viral.

Speaking to Tribun Medan, Maya said she loaned a Liza Dewi Pramita a sum of IDR4.2 million, or roughly S$364.

Admitting that the pair had never met, Maya said she got to know Liza through an online arisan (Bahasa for gathering) group.

These groups gather and pool together money for a variety of reasons, as per this website's explanation.

To Maya's credit, she said she did ask her friends about Liza, all of whom apparently had nothing bad to say about the other woman, before she decided to loan the money to an absolute stranger.

"Died" in a car crash

However, things soon went awry after Liza did not pay Maya back by Nov. 20, 2022, which was the date she had promised.

Liza explained that she was unable to produce the cash and asked for a time extension, telling Maya that she would secure the cash by Dec. 6, 2022.

Alas, Dec. 6 came and went, but the money was still nowhere to be seen.

And then on Dec. 11, much to Maya's surprise, Liza had supposedly died.

Reports of her death...

Or at least that was what written in a Facebook post by Liza's child, a Najwa Almira Ginting on Facebook, who announced that Liza was killed in a car crash on a bridge in Medan.

Several photos accompanied Najwa's post, showing what appeared to be Liza's corpse, all dressed in white and with pieces of cotton stuffed up both sides of her nostrils.

There were also photos of a what looked like a gurney with a body covered in a white sheet and another one showing medical personnel pushing another gurney through a facility.

...were greatly exaggerated

While she has not recovered her money, Maya said she was initially sad to learn of Liza's untimely death.

However, her suspicions arose when she read that Liza would be buried in Aceh Tamiang, which is a distance away from where Liza lived.

Curious, she inspected the photos of the deceased Liza closer, and realised that they did not resemble that of a corpse.

Her suspicions were confirmed when she realised that the image of the gurney carrying a body was from another website, having Googled it.

Maya grew furious and took to Facebook to air her grievances.

According to Kosmo, Liza's child later came clean and admitted that the whole thing was a farce.

While Liza is still alive, she has since become uncontactable and Maya has yet to recover the money she was owed.

Another one

Top image from Maya Gunawan/Facebook