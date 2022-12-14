Ilhan Fandi to play for Belgian team KMSK Deinze for 18 months from Jan. 1, 2023

It was announced on Monday (Dec. 12) that Singaporean footballer Ilhan Fandi has completed his transfer to Belgian club KMSK Deinze.

Ilhan's official transfer date will be on Jan. 1, 2023.

The 20-year-old will be with the Belgian team for 18 months, until June 30, 2024.

He will have the option to extend his contract for another year upon completion.

Ilhan's transfer fee, as well as his salary in the new club, were not revealed.

"I'm going to do my best for KMSK Deinze and also Singapore": Ilhan

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), a press conference was held with Ilhan's current Singapore Premiere League (SPL) club Albirex Niigata and KMSK Deinze.

Speaking at the press conference, Ilhan said:

"First of all, I'd like to say thank you to Albirex for welcoming me with open arms... For KMSK Deinze, I'm really privileged and honoured to be given the opportunity to play in Belgium. And I will do my best for the team, and to make Singaporeans proud as well. For me, I'm blessed and I'm grateful for the opportunity given. And I'm going to do my best for KMSK Deinze and also Singapore."

Ilhan's footballer father, Fandi Ahmad, and his younger brother, Iryan Fandi, were present at the press conference.

Owner of KMSK Deinze interested in Ilhan

Hiroyuki Ono, CEO of ACA Football Partners and owner of KMSK Deinze, as well as Albirex Singapore chairman, Daisuke Korenaga, started off the event at around 4pm, which was held at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Ono said he had been interested in Ilhan for some time, wanting the young player to join his team in Belgium.

Ono described Ilhan as a "mature" player who "has a lot of potential".

He also said Ilhan is "mentally ready" to overcome the challenges that come with playing football in Europe.

Meanwhile, Korenaga said Ilhan's transfer has the potential to be "a major turning point in Singapore football".

He added that the number of Singaporean players playing in Europe is expected to increase.

Albirex Singapore's partnership with KMSK Deinze

At the press conference, both Ono and Korenaga officially signed the partnership between Albirex Niigata FC Singapore and KMSK Deinze.

The partnership, which begins on Dec. 13, will run for three years.

It will allow both clubs to exchange training for their academy players.

Talented, young footballers from both clubs' elite youth development programmes will be identified for the exchange, and the players will be invited for an internship in the other club's youth academy.

Additionally, the partnership allows both sides to have a comprehensive cooperation. Scouting data will be shared between both clubs.

The two clubs will also support and make necessary arrangements for the travel of the players and coaches to and from Singapore and Europe.

More about KMSK Deinze

KMSK Deinze is a professional football club that plays in the second division of the Belgian Professional Football League (a.k.a. Challenger Pro League).

The club was placed fourth in the 2021/2022 season. Its current stadium, called the Burgemeester Van de Wiele Stadion, can fit 7,515 spectators.

In February 2022, the club transferred ownership to ACA Football Partners.

KMSK Deinze's current squad consists of a number of players outside of Belgium, including players from Canada, Venezuela, Haiti, Rwanda, Germany and Spain.

Ilhan will be the first Singaporean player in the team, and the first Singaporean footballer to ply his trade in Belgium.

Top images via Ilhan Fandi/Instagram.