Gong Cha S'pore has mint chocolate milk tea, S$6.80, on permanent menu

Guess what: there's more than one bubble tea chain that sells mint chocolate milk tea.

Lee Wei Lin | December 01, 2022, 09:04 PM

Mint chocolate lovers in Singapore can rejoice as there is now a mainstream option in Singapore for the flavoured beverage.

Gong Cha outlets in Singapore have been selling mint chocolate milk tea since April.

The catch is that it's only available at three outlets:

It's also available on delivery platforms, however.

Real or not?

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Each cup costs S$6.80 without toppings.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

It comes topped with chocolate flakes, which sunk to the bottom of the drink after about 15 minutes.

Mothership understands that each cup is made with 50 per cent sugar level, but it's possible to request for the staff to make it with less or no sugar.

We also realised that another bubble tea brand, iTEA, also has mint chocolate milk tea (S$3.70) on its menu.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Taste test

We tried out both versions of the mint chocolate milk tea, and here's a visual representation of what our colleagues thought of each.

Gong Cha

A fan of mint chocolate. Video by Lee Wei Lin

Not a fan of mint chocolate. Video by Lee Wei Lin

The mint chocolate fan said that the drink was "not bad", while the non-fan said it "tasted like toothpaste".

iTEA

A fan of mint chocolate. Video by Lee Wei Lin

Not a fan of mint chocolate. Video by Lee Wei Lin

The mint chocolate fan said that there was "no taste of mint", and the non-fan called this version "not bad".

Overall, most felt that the Gong Cha version tasted a tad too strongly of mint, while the iTEA version tasted like a chocolate milk tea with a slightly minty aftertaste.

But what if we mix it together?

In the spirit of science, we mixed the two drinks together.

Video by Lee Wei Lin

Mint chocolate lovers and haters alike agreed that this was the best -- and most balanced -- version out of the three.

Now you know.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin

