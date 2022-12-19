Back

Gojek S'pore revising drivers service fee from 10% to 15% from Feb. 1, 2023

It will remain at 15 per cent for at least 12 months thereafter.

Fiona Tan | December 19, 2022, 12:46 PM

Ride-hailing platform Gojek will be revising its service fees for drivers to 15 per cent.

Will kick in Feb. 1, 2023

Gojek announced this publicly on Dec. 19, after drivers on their platform had been informed directly, saying the revision is "aligned to post-pandemic recovery".

"As Singapore continues to recover strongly from the pandemic, with more people using ride-hailing services, it is prudent for us to review our service fee in line with current market conditions," its spokesperson said.

The ride-hailing platform had temporarily cut its service fee from 20 to 10 per cent back in June 2021 to support its drivers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it will not be restoring its service fee back to the pre-pandemic rate of 20 per cent after taking into account feedback from its drivers, as well as rising fuel prices and operating costs.

The service fee for drivers will remain at 10 per cent throughout January 2023, before the revised fee kicks in on Feb. 1, 2023.

It will remain at 15 per cent for at least 12 months thereafter.

Additionally, Gojek's "driver fee", which is borne by customers and "goes directly to supporting driver earnings", will be extended to at least Jun. 30, 2023.

The platform will also be making changes to its driver incentive scheme to reward its loyal drivers, where those eligible will incur a service fee as low as zero per cent.

Top image from Google Maps

