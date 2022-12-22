Genting landslide: Man found hugging dog under mud a semi-retired 67-year-old owner of 3 dogs

The man who was found hugging his dog under mud was the 26th victim recovered after the deadly Dec. 16 Genting Highlands landslide.

He was found on Dec. 21, the fifth day of salvage and rescue efforts.

The man has since been identified by Malaysian media.

Sin Chew Daily reported that it understands that the man was 67-year-old Huang Cai De (hanyu pinyin).

He was found hugging one dog tightly, with another dog beside him, at a depth of 1.5m.

It was previously reported that he was found at a depth of 4m.

The Chinese newspaper also added that the dog owner had brought three of his dogs camping in the area and was wearing a blue jacket when the landslide occurred.

As of the time of reporting, one dog was still missing.

Reports added that the man used to be a coach, and was semi-retired when tragedy struck.

The man's social media profile said he enjoyed the outdoors, and there were a lot of photos of him with his dogs.

