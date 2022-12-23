FairPrice sets purchase limit of 4 units of Panadol & Nurofen products per customer

FairPrice is imposing a purchase limit on Panadol and Nurofen products.

In recent days, Chinese nationals in Singapore have been purchasing cold and flu medications to supplement drug shortages back home amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Up to four units only

A FairPrice representative said the purchase limit is "in alignment" with the Ministry of Health's (MOH) latest advisory to buy in moderation.

Effective Dec. 22, each customer may only purchase up to four units of all Panadol and all Nurofen products in any combination.

"Beyond this, we also offer alternative fever, flu and cold medication from comparable brands to ensure that the community has access to medicines and health-related products they need," said the representative.

According to FairPrice, customer notices have been put up to inform the public.

"We urge customers to only purchase what they need for their personal use."

Increase in demand

FairPrice said it has seen elevated sales for fever, cold and flu related medicines in the past week.

A marginal increase in sales of ART kits and face masks was also recorded.

Pharmacy Watsons has also set a limit of maximum six units per customer on Panadol products, reported CNA.

MOH previously said they were aware of the rise in demand for over-the-counter medications to treat cough and fever, adding that they are working with retailers to ensure that medicines are available to Singaporeans in need.

Top image adapted via Shopee user & Takashi Nemoto/Google Maps