Back

SIA will not accept requests to travel with emotional support dogs onboard flights from Apr. 1, 2023

Travellers with assistance dogs are not affected.

Fiona Tan | December 12, 2022, 04:30 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A pair of emotional support corgis travelling on SIA's business class cabin recently captured the attention of the Internet.

However, from April next year, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will no longer allow customers to request to travel with their emotional support dogs onboard flights.

Emotional support dogs not allowed from Apr. 1, 2023 onwards

This change in policy is reflected on SIA's website: "With effect from Apr. 1, 2023 (0000hrs SGT), Singapore Airlines will no longer allow customers to travel with their emotional support dogs on board flights."

In response to Mothership's queries, an SIA spokesperson said the airline "continuously reviews and benchmarks its policies against the industry norm", but did not elaborate further on the reason behind the change.

Meanwhile, travellers with assistance dogs can continue to board SIA flights as long as they comply with specific conditions, as well as the regulations of the departure, transit, or destination country.

Before the policy change kicks in, travellers with assistance or emotional support dogs are allowed to bring their pet into the aircraft cabin without additional charge, as long as certain conditions are met.

According to SIA's website, "assistance dogs are trained to perform certain tasks to assist persons with disabilities, while emotional support dogs are companion dogs that alleviate psychological disabilities."

In addition to the import and/or export permits, transshipment licence, veterinary health certificate and rabies vaccination letter that assistance dog owners are required to present, emotional support dog owners also have to provide a signed statement from a licensed mental health professional and a separate acknowledgement form.

Travellers can submit requests before Apr. 1, 2023

The SIA spokesperson told Mothership that travellers can still submit their requests to travel with their emotional support dogs for flights departing Singapore before the policy kicks in on Apr. 1, 2023.

Those who made a request before Apr. 1, 2023 can still travel with their emotional support dogs on flights after that date.

The SIA spokesperson added that travellers who wish to transport their emotional support dogs in the cargo hold may contact their local SIA cargo office for assistance before their flight.

According to its website, SIA does not allow emotional support dogs to travel in the cabin in and out of certain countries due to their import and export regulations.

This includes flights into Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom, as well as in and out of Bali, Brunei and Hong Kong, among others.

The full list of restricted destinations can be found here.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image screenshot from Wylie Westie/YouTube

We rate Christmas decorations by 12 Orchard Rd malls & some are really A for effort

So romantic.

December 12, 2022, 12:18 PM

Arctic Monkeys S'pore concert sold out within 1 hour, scalpers reselling for up to S$2,000

Insane.

December 12, 2022, 12:14 PM

S'porean hawker-chef, 30, on why he doesn't accept donations for charitable cause

GDLL: The chef shared with us the reality of giving back and why he strongly believes in helping Singapore youths.

December 11, 2022, 10:35 PM

2022 World Cup semi-finals confirmed, France take on Morocco, while Argentina face Croatia

Exciting times.

December 11, 2022, 08:45 PM

Flowers left in front of Civil Defence Heritage Gallery statue as tribute to fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter

Over 50 of the deceased's friends and colleagues turned up for his wake.

December 11, 2022, 08:05 PM

Is Ice Magic, the winter-themed Bayfront attraction, worth the visit & wait?

We've also got tips to make the most out of your experience should you decide to visit.

December 11, 2022, 07:20 PM

376 people in S'pore, aged 13 to 71, investigated for scams of over S$9.2 million

The suspects are believed to be involved in over 1,300 cases of scams.

December 11, 2022, 05:23 PM

M'sian Domino's Pizza customer discovers greasy cutter in his order

Not a freebie that you want with your food.

December 11, 2022, 03:30 PM

PM Lee to officiate new RSN submarine launches in Germany before attending Asean-EU summit in Belgium

The submarines are called "Illustrious" and "Impeccable".

December 11, 2022, 02:23 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears after Portugal crash out of World Cup

Some of the Moroccan players were seen consoling him after the match.

December 11, 2022, 01:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.