SIA will not accept requests to travel with emotional support dogs onboard flights from Apr. 1, 2023

A pair of emotional support corgis travelling on SIA's business class cabin recently captured the attention of the Internet.

However, from April next year, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will no longer allow customers to request to travel with their emotional support dogs onboard flights.

Emotional support dogs not allowed from Apr. 1, 2023 onwards

This change in policy is reflected on SIA's website: "With effect from Apr. 1, 2023 (0000hrs SGT), Singapore Airlines will no longer allow customers to travel with their emotional support dogs on board flights."

In response to Mothership's queries, an SIA spokesperson said the airline "continuously reviews and benchmarks its policies against the industry norm", but did not elaborate further on the reason behind the change.

Meanwhile, travellers with assistance dogs can continue to board SIA flights as long as they comply with specific conditions, as well as the regulations of the departure, transit, or destination country.

Before the policy change kicks in, travellers with assistance or emotional support dogs are allowed to bring their pet into the aircraft cabin without additional charge, as long as certain conditions are met.

According to SIA's website, "assistance dogs are trained to perform certain tasks to assist persons with disabilities, while emotional support dogs are companion dogs that alleviate psychological disabilities."

In addition to the import and/or export permits, transshipment licence, veterinary health certificate and rabies vaccination letter that assistance dog owners are required to present, emotional support dog owners also have to provide a signed statement from a licensed mental health professional and a separate acknowledgement form.

Travellers can submit requests before Apr. 1, 2023

The SIA spokesperson told Mothership that travellers can still submit their requests to travel with their emotional support dogs for flights departing Singapore before the policy kicks in on Apr. 1, 2023.

Those who made a request before Apr. 1, 2023 can still travel with their emotional support dogs on flights after that date.

The SIA spokesperson added that travellers who wish to transport their emotional support dogs in the cargo hold may contact their local SIA cargo office for assistance before their flight.

According to its website, SIA does not allow emotional support dogs to travel in the cabin in and out of certain countries due to their import and export regulations.

This includes flights into Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom, as well as in and out of Bali, Brunei and Hong Kong, among others.

The full list of restricted destinations can be found here.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image screenshot from Wylie Westie/YouTube