South Korean convenience store chain emart24 opening 1st S'pore outlet in Jurong on Dec. 23, 2022

South Korean convenience store chain emart24 will be opening two stores in Singapore this month.
The first, located at Jurong Point, will open on Dec. 23.
The second, located at NEX, will open on Dec. 24.
Both outlets will be open around the clock, daily.
Gastro bar with Korean street food
Apart from the typical convenience store offerings, emart24 outlets will also feature a grab-and-go gastro bar stocked with Korean street food and banchan (side dishes).
Some of the food options you can expect to find are:
- Honey soy dak gang jung (boneless fried chicken)
- Yang nyum (sweet and spicy) fried chicken
- Gimbap (Korean seaweed rice rolls)
- Dosirak (Korean lunchbox)
- Tteokbokki (Korean Rice Cakes)
They will also be carrying items from emart24's house brand, I'm E, along with Korean snack food label No Brand.
emart24 Singapore
Jurong Point outlet
Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2 #01-16G/H/J, Singapore 648886
Opening hours: 24/7 from Dec. 23, 2022, 12pm
NEX outlet
Address: 23 Serangoon Central #B2-50/51, Singapore 556083
Opening hours: 24/7 from Dec. 24, 2022, 12pm
