South Korean convenience store chain emart24 opening 1st S'pore outlet in Jurong on Dec. 23, 2022

The second outlet, located in NEX, will open a day later.

Lee Wei Lin | December 21, 2022, 11:41 PM

South Korean convenience store chain emart24 will be opening two stores in Singapore this month.

The first, located at Jurong Point, will open on Dec. 23.

The second, located at NEX, will open on Dec. 24.

Both outlets will be open around the clock, daily.

Gastro bar with Korean street food

Apart from the typical convenience store offerings, emart24 outlets will also feature a grab-and-go gastro bar stocked with Korean street food and banchan (side dishes).

Some of the food options you can expect to find are:

  • Honey soy dak gang jung (boneless fried chicken)

  • Yang nyum (sweet and spicy) fried chicken

  • Gimbap (Korean seaweed rice rolls)

  • Dosirak (Korean lunchbox)

  • Tteokbokki (Korean Rice Cakes)

They will also be carrying items from emart24's house brand, I'm E, along with Korean snack food label No Brand.

emart24 Singapore

Jurong Point outlet

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2 #01-16G/H/J, Singapore 648886

 Opening hours: 24/7 from Dec. 23, 2022, 12pm

NEX outlet

Address: 23 Serangoon Central #B2-50/51, Singapore 556083

 Opening hours: 24/7 from Dec. 24, 2022, 12pm

