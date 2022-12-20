Back

S'pore driver hoping to get off-peak practice ends up stuck in peak jam at Tuas Checkpoint

When you try your best but you don't succeed.

Nigel Chua | December 20, 2022, 02:35 PM

Events

Two women in Singapore found themselves in a spot of trouble when one of them unintentionally drove to Tuas Checkpoint.

The driver had been attempting to clock in some driving practice one afternoon, but a wrong turn took her and her passenger down the road toward Tuas Checkpoint — which is currently in the midst of its year-end peak season due to the holidays.

Screenshot via @7ennifer_hengg on TikTok.

The duo did not have their passports with them, so an impromptu trip to Johor was out of the question.

Google Maps provided some comfort though, as it directed them to a u-turn just before the Checkpoint.

Waited out the jam, managed to u-turn

They were eventually able to turn around back toward the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), after waiting out the jam.

Screenshot via @7ennifer_hengg on TikTok.

The experience was documented by the passenger, Jennifer Heng, in a TikTok video posted on Dec. 17.

"Should have brought my passport," she quipped in the caption.

In the TikTok video, she showed the reactions of friends over text message.

One of them joked that the driver was a "world traveller" for ending up at the Checkpoint:

Screenshot via @7ennifer_hengg on TikTok.

How to avoid accidentally going to Tuas Checkpoint

Drivers heading west on AYE would do well to take note of this crucial juncture:

Change lanes early to avoid getting stuck. Screenshot via Google Maps Street View.

From here, those on the right side of the divider are headed for Tuas Checkpoint.

Meanwhile those who keep left can continue their journey towards Tuas Link MRT station and Raffles Marina, or make a u-turn to get back onto the AYE.

Should you miss the turning there, here's the final turning point, just before the checkpoint itself:

Remember to keep right for the u-turn. Screenshot via Google Maps.

Alternatively, drivers can bring their passports (and a three-quarter tankful of fuel) to always be prepared, should they miss the critical turning.

Top image via @7ennifer_hengg on TikTok

