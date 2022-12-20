Heavy traffic likely at Woodlands & Tuas Checkpoints this Christmas & New Year period: ICA

More than one million travellers passed through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints over the recent Dec. 16 to 18 weekend, with about 359,000 crossing daily, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said Dec. 19, 2022 in a news release.

At this rate, traffic flow through both land checkpoints has returned to approximately 84 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, ICA added.

At peak hours, the volume has reached pre-Covid-19 levels.

The Woodlands Checkpoint saw very heavy departure traffic over the weekend with continuous tailbacks to Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) due to tailback from the Causeway.

Comparable to 2019 levels

At the peak of the holiday season in 2019, the average waiting time for travellers departing or arriving by car via the land checkpoints was about three hours, according to ICA.

ICA said this time around, it anticipates continuous heavy traffic at both land checkpoints with the upcoming holiday season and tailbacks are also to be expected to reach both BKE and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

Those who wish to travel via the land checkpoints by car or bus this holiday season are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance as the traffic volume is generally high and long delays are expected.

Check traffic before embarking on journey

Before embarking on the journey, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and AYE.

Motorists can also get updates through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts on Money 89.3, Kiss92, One 91.3, Hao 96.3, UFM 100.3.

Avoid queue-cutting

Motorists are also reminded to avoid queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.

Motorists are advised to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and corporate with officers on-site.

Use automated lanes if possible

Travellers by bus who are eligible to use the automated lanes at the passenger halls are encouraged to do so.

Observe "three-quarter tank" rule

Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars are reminded to observe the “three-quarter tank” rule.

Offenders may be issued with a composition sum of up to S$500 or prosecuted in court.

They will be turned back at the checkpoints, and not allowed to proceed with their journey into Malaysia.

Top photo via