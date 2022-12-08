Korean-Australian musician DPR Ian paused S'pore show 3 times after fans faint

Korean group DPR performed in Singapore on Dec. 4 at The Coliseum, located in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

Fans felt faint during show

During Ian's set, which was towards the tail-end of the show, some fans apparently felt unwell.

This was apparent to the singer as he stopped the show thrice.

In videos sent to Mothership, Ian called for the music to stop and asked security to help fans who were feeling faint.

At the 0:39 mark of the the video, he can be heard saying:

"It’s alright make some room guys. It’s okay. Thank you thank you. You guys are amazing. We’re all doing amazing together. It’s okay."

He paused his set on two other occasions:

In one video, he assured fans:

"Is everyone feeling okay? If anyone is feeling woozy, or tired, it's okay. Don't be afraid."

Reactions on Twitter

Those who attended the show shared similar accounts on Twitter.

anyways dpr ian was like crazy good last night. never knew he could hit vocals like that. and he was dancing and having such great showmanship. kept stopping his set when someone fainted. i was pleasantly surprised — jackson❤️sg (@wanggayee) December 5, 2022

a few people fainted today and ian had to stop the music and re-do a few songs… the venue was so small for dpr honestly :( but i hope everyone takes care #regimetoursg — jano (@day6suh) December 4, 2022

Mothership reached out to the show's organiser, but did not receive a response at press time.

