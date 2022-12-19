Don Quijote Japan announces retirement of penguin mascot, but halts plans after president says he’s unaware

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
On Dec. 16, Japanese multinational discount store chain Don Quijote, known as Don Don Donki in Singapore and Hong Kong, announced that they would be changing their official long-standing penguin mascot, named “Donpen”, to another alphabet-looking figure named “Dojou-chan”, according to an official announcement posted on the company’s Twitter account.
"Dojou-chan" is apparently inspired by the Japanese katakana character for "Do", just with some added limbs.
【大切なお知らせ】— 驚安の殿堂 ドン・キホーテ🐧 (@donki_donki) December 16, 2022
ドンキのオリジナルブランド「情熱価格」を皆様に知ってもらいたいという真摯な想いから、この度ドンキ公式キャラクターを「ドンペン」から「ド情ちゃん」に交代する事が決定いたしました。
今後ともド情ちゃんを宜しくお願い致します。 pic.twitter.com/NfWFspOHVz
Took everyone by surprise
When Don Quijote announced the change, social media erupted into frenzy, with the tweet garnering more than 3,800 replies at the time of writing. Some users questioned the firm's decision to change its retail identity, while others expressed their love for the penguin Donpen. A Twitter user has even said that if the mascot was to be changed, fewer people would patronise Don Quijiote.
せめてこんな感じに…！！ pic.twitter.com/lHheeDliFQ— サテンシュウ (@saten_syu) December 16, 2022
いつも利用させていただいています。もちろん、ドンペン、ドン子のことも大変愛しています。この度キャラクターが変わるとなると、個人的にかなりお店に行く頻度が下がりそうだという考えに至りました。どうかドンペンを残して頂けないでしょうか？サイトの方にも送らせていただきます。— あたしンちグラグラゲーム (@chiba_3tuda) December 16, 2022
Don Quijote's president, Naoki Yoshida, tweeted on Dec. 16 that he was actually unaware of the plan to replace Donpen with Dojou-chan, and updated that he would be holding "an urgent internal meeting" to get to the bottom of things.
社長の吉田直樹です。私も事情がわからず関係部署に確認します。— 吉田直樹 Naoki Yoshida (@NaokiYo73846593) December 16, 2022
Later in the day, Don Quijote released another official statement on its Twitter account and said that after taking into account the opinions of the public, Donpen the penguin will not be replaced.
【お詫びとご報告】— 驚安の殿堂 ドン・キホーテ🐧 (@donki_donki) December 16, 2022
ドン・キホーテ公式キャラクターの交代につきまして、ご報告致します。 pic.twitter.com/SgIK3ZKQdH
Widely recognised mascot
Donpen is the official Don Quijote mascot character created by the company’s pop writer in 1998 and has become synonymous with Don Quijote, notably in its publicity and merchandising. The Japanese store chain has already opened 14 stores in Singapore, with the 15th outlet scheduled to open at Changi Jewel on Dec. 20.
The mascot has been said to don different outfits based on location, festivities or the themes of retail stores.
Top image via Twitter/@donki_donki
