Don Quijote Japan announces retirement of penguin mascot, but halts plans after president says he’s unaware

On Dec. 16, Japanese multinational discount store chain Don Quijote, known as Don Don Donki in Singapore and Hong Kong, announced that they would be changing their official long-standing penguin mascot, named “Donpen”, to another alphabet-looking figure named “Dojou-chan”, according to an official announcement posted on the company’s Twitter account.

"Dojou-chan" is apparently inspired by the Japanese katakana character for "Do", just with some added limbs.

Took everyone by surprise

When Don Quijote announced the change, social media erupted into frenzy, with the tweet garnering more than 3,800 replies at the time of writing. Some users questioned the firm's decision to change its retail identity, while others expressed their love for the penguin Donpen. A Twitter user has even said that if the mascot was to be changed, fewer people would patronise Don Quijiote.

Don Quijote's president, Naoki Yoshida, tweeted on Dec. 16 that he was actually unaware of the plan to replace Donpen with Dojou-chan, and updated that he would be holding "an urgent internal meeting" to get to the bottom of things.

社長の吉田直樹です。私も事情がわからず関係部署に確認します。 — 吉田直樹 Naoki Yoshida (@NaokiYo73846593) December 16, 2022

Later in the day, Don Quijote released another official statement on its Twitter account and said that after taking into account the opinions of the public, Donpen the penguin will not be replaced.

Widely recognised mascot

Donpen is the official Don Quijote mascot character created by the company’s pop writer in 1998 and has become synonymous with Don Quijote, notably in its publicity and merchandising. The Japanese store chain has already opened 14 stores in Singapore, with the 15th outlet scheduled to open at Changi Jewel on Dec. 20.

The mascot has been said to don different outfits based on location, festivities or the themes of retail stores.

