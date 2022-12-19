Back

Don Quijote Japan announces retirement of penguin mascot, but halts plans after president says he’s unaware

The announcement was met with disbelief from the Japanese.

Yen Zhi Yi | December 19, 2022, 06:17 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Dec. 16, Japanese multinational discount store chain Don Quijote, known as Don Don Donki in Singapore and Hong Kong, announced that they would be changing their official long-standing penguin mascot, named “Donpen”, to another alphabet-looking figure named “Dojou-chan”, according to an official announcement posted on the company’s Twitter account.

"Dojou-chan" is apparently inspired by the Japanese katakana character for "Do", just with some added limbs.

 

Took everyone by surprise

When Don Quijote announced the change, social media erupted into frenzy, with the tweet garnering more than 3,800 replies at the time of writing. Some users questioned the firm's decision to change its retail identity, while others expressed their love for the penguin Donpen. A Twitter user has even said that if the mascot was to be changed, fewer people would patronise Don Quijiote.

 

Don Quijote's president, Naoki Yoshida, tweeted on Dec. 16 that he was actually unaware of the plan to replace Donpen with Dojou-chan, and updated that he would be holding "an urgent internal meeting" to get to the bottom of things.

Later in the day, Don Quijote released another official statement on its Twitter account and said that after taking into account the opinions of the public, Donpen the penguin will not be replaced.

Widely recognised mascot

Donpen is the official Don Quijote mascot character created by the company’s pop writer in 1998 and has become synonymous with Don Quijote, notably in its publicity and merchandising. The Japanese store chain has already opened 14 stores in Singapore, with the 15th outlet scheduled to open at Changi Jewel on Dec. 20.

The mascot has been said to don different outfits based on location, festivities or the themes of retail stores.

Image via Donki Singapore website

Screenshot from Facebook/ DON DON DONKI Singapore

Related articles

Top image via Twitter/@donki_donki

K-9 rescue dog collapses after 2 days of sniffing for people buried in Genting Highlands landslide

The dog will be rotated out.

December 19, 2022, 05:34 PM

Thai princess, widely thought to be the king's successor, put on life support

The nation is praying for their princess.

December 19, 2022, 04:36 PM

Fire breaks out at Woodlands Blk 806, 100 people evacuated

Preliminary investigation suggests it was caused by a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA).

December 19, 2022, 04:19 PM

Rapists shouldn't be spared the cane just because they are over 50: President Halimah

She also called for a review of the law.

December 19, 2022, 04:17 PM

Jay Chou thanks Stefanie Sun & JJ Lin for sending him Mr Coconut, Old Chang Kee & tze char

This is what friends are for.

December 19, 2022, 03:52 PM

99% of 2022 GCE ’N’ Level candidates receive N(A) & N(T) certificates: MOE & SEAB

A total of 13,414 students sat for the examination.

December 19, 2022, 03:01 PM

Royal Thai Navy corvette 'Sukhothai' sinks in Gulf of Thailand after storm, 28 sailors still in the water

This was one of seven corvettes in the Royal Thai Navy.

December 19, 2022, 01:02 PM

Streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina go completely wild after World Cup win

Crazy scenes.

December 19, 2022, 12:46 PM

Family of 4 perish in Genting Highlands landslide

Their deaths were confirmed by the deceased woman's mother.

December 19, 2022, 12:46 PM

Gojek S'pore revising drivers service fee from 10% to 15% from Feb. 1, 2023

It will remain at 15 per cent for at least 12 months thereafter.

December 19, 2022, 12:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.