Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears after Portugal crash out of World Cup

World-famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo was seen breaking down following Portugal's loss to Morocco at the World Cup.

The 37-year-old was shown wiping away tears as he walked back to the dressing room immediately after the final whistle, while the other players were still on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as he walked down the tunnel after Portugal's loss. pic.twitter.com/FS6C7WMxbd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 10, 2022

Ronaldo, who has probably played his last ever World Cup match, did not start for Portugal in this game.

The Shopee brand ambassador was subbed on in the second half, at 51 minutes.

Some of the Moroccan players were seen consoling him after the match, AP News further reported.

A pitch invader was also seen attempting to get close to Ronaldo before he was taken away.

Cristiano Ronaldo first player off the pitch, don’t think he even noticed the pitch invader. Straight down the tunnel in tears. That’s his World Cup dream over. pic.twitter.com/oFHHQC3Oub — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) December 10, 2022

None of the Portuguese players were spotted near Ronaldo as he walked back towards the locker rooms.

Most of them stayed in the stadium to thank Portugal's fans for their support.

Portugal's coach says no regrets not starting Ronaldo

Portugal's coach Fernando Santos was quoted by ESPN as saying that he had no regrets initially benching Ronaldo for the match.

Portugal's 6-1 victory over Switzerland had convinced him to keep the same team for the quarterfinal.

"Cristiano is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary. We have no regret," he said.

Santos added, "If we take two persons that were the most upset it is Cristiano Ronaldo and myself. Of course we are upset, but that is part of the job of the coach and the player."

Prior to the World Cup, Ronald said that he did not plan to retire from Portugal's national team and planned to play through the 2024 European Championship in Germany at least.

But that may no longer be his decision.

