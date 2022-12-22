Back

Fellow community cat stands vigil at Panther's Boon Lay memorial

Solemn.

Belmont Lay | December 22, 2022, 03:51 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The makeshift memorial set up at Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue for the black community cat, affectionately named Panther -- following his untimely death -- has seen tributes and flowers offered by cat lovers from all over Singapore.

The cat died after he was thrown from the 22nd floor by a 10-year-old boy who claimed he did so as he lacked love from his family.

Makeshift memorial continues to attract tributes

The makeshift memorial started out with only a bouquet of flowers, Panther’s cardboard bed, and a water dish.

The tributes have since grown to include a miniature house, more than a dozen flower bouquets, soft toys, cans of cat food, and even a condolences flower stand.

Image via Facebook/Janet CashCash Chin

Image via Facebook/Janet CashCash Chin

Cat stands vigil

On Dec. 20, a member of the public even spotted a fellow community cat in Jurong standing vigil at the makeshift memorial.

The post in the Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook group with the photos hazarded a guess that the cat was a "comm friend" staying in the area that Panther used to roam.

The cat's expression made it appear as if it was solemn and standing guard by the memorial.

The photo of the cat resting close to the memorial elicited strong reactions from commenters.

Many of them expressed sadness at the cruelty of Panther's death, while others lamented that more needed to be done to protect community cats.

Panther's death has shocked many in Singapore and led to calls that harsher punishments are needed to deter potential community cat abusers.

Top photo via

Jackson Wang says 'really cannot lah' after S'pore fan asks for tattoo design

"Reaaaaally cannot," he said.

December 22, 2022, 03:40 PM

S'pore woman, 32, arrested for allegedly splashing alcohol at police officers during ZoukOut

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 22, 2022, 03:32 PM

South Korean PM Han Duck-soo caught jaywalking while visiting Itaewon memorial, reported to police

Not the first time he was caught up in controversy.

December 22, 2022, 02:26 PM

S'pore family stuck in 7-hour-jam along Woodlands Causeway on Monday night, reach home at 4am

Aiyo.

December 22, 2022, 01:59 PM

New co-working space opens at Paya Lebar MRT station, prices start from S$5.90/hour

Staytion in a MRT station, sounds about right.

December 22, 2022, 01:51 PM

IKEA S'pore to launch adorable CNY Rabbit buns & Prosperity Cat macarons on Jan. 3, 2023

兔 (tu) good to be true.

December 22, 2022, 01:47 PM

SFA recalling a batch of Prego Carbonara Mushroom pasta sauce after spoilage detected

Do not consume.

December 22, 2022, 12:47 PM

S'pore couple throws pizza party for lonely people to celebrate Christmas & CNY together

They understand that lonely people get lonelier during festive season.

December 22, 2022, 12:39 PM

China denies building on reefs it doesn't occupy in South China Sea, says it's 'fake news'

Construction.

December 22, 2022, 12:28 PM

Genting landslide: Man found hugging dog under mud a semi-retired 67-year-old owner of 3 dogs

One dog was still missing.

December 22, 2022, 04:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.