Fellow community cat stands vigil at Panther's Boon Lay memorial

The makeshift memorial set up at Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue for the black community cat, affectionately named Panther -- following his untimely death -- has seen tributes and flowers offered by cat lovers from all over Singapore.

The cat died after he was thrown from the 22nd floor by a 10-year-old boy who claimed he did so as he lacked love from his family.

Makeshift memorial continues to attract tributes

The makeshift memorial started out with only a bouquet of flowers, Panther’s cardboard bed, and a water dish.

The tributes have since grown to include a miniature house, more than a dozen flower bouquets, soft toys, cans of cat food, and even a condolences flower stand.

Cat stands vigil

On Dec. 20, a member of the public even spotted a fellow community cat in Jurong standing vigil at the makeshift memorial.

The post in the Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook group with the photos hazarded a guess that the cat was a "comm friend" staying in the area that Panther used to roam.

The cat's expression made it appear as if it was solemn and standing guard by the memorial.

The photo of the cat resting close to the memorial elicited strong reactions from commenters.

Many of them expressed sadness at the cruelty of Panther's death, while others lamented that more needed to be done to protect community cats.

Panther's death has shocked many in Singapore and led to calls that harsher punishments are needed to deter potential community cat abusers.

Top photo via