Boon Lay cat Panther's makeshift memorial flooded by flowers & soft toys as S'poreans honour him

Rest in peace, Panther.

Yen Zhi Yi | December 20, 2022, 05:38 PM

Cat lovers all over Singapore have flocked to the makeshift memorial set up at Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue for the black community cat, affectionately named Panther, after his untimely death.

The cat died after he was thrown from the 22nd floor by a 10-year-old boy who claimed he did so as he lacked love from his family.

Soft toys and bouquets of flowers

The makeshift memorial initially only had a bouquet of flowers, Panther’s cardboard bed and a water dish, as shared in a TikTok video by TikTok user @ummycaty on Dec. 17.

@ummycaty Rest in peace Panther, we loved you… #fyp #sgviral #fypシ #viralvideo #catsoftiktok #cat #kucing #viraltiktok #budakdegil #dangerboy #boonlay ♬ Sad Music - Max-Music

The memorial area has now been filled with more than a dozen flower bouquets, soft toys, cans of cat food, and even a condolences flower stand, according to a new TikTok video posted by @ummycaty on Dec. 19 and a Facebook post by user Janet CashCash Chin on Dec. 20.

@ummycaty #foryou #catlover #weloveblackpanther #cat #welove #fypage #sgviral #foryoupage ♬ Sad Music - Max-Music

In the Facebook public group for cat lovers, Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats, user Janet CashCash Chin also posted on Dec. 19 pictures of a small sculpture house she was making that was to be placed at Panther's memorial.

The miniature house can now be seen in the centre of the makeshift memorial.

Image via Facebook/Janet CashCash Chin

Image via Facebook/Janet CashCash Chin

More than a dozen people were seen paying their respects to the deceased cat.

With a heavy heart

In her post, Janet CashCash Chin wrote that within 20 minutes of her at the memorial, two other cat lovers visited as well. They had come down specially to place fresh flowers at the memorial and pay their last respects.

"After doing a bit of rearrangement to the flowers and said a little prayer, I left with a heavy heart," she wrote.

Commenters expressed their sadness at the unfortunate incident, with some calling for the better treatment of community cats.

At the time of writing, the post has garnered more than 500 likes and 60 shares.

Justice for Panther

More than 60,000 netizens have signed an online petition seeking justice for Panther. The petition was initiated by one Nadya Im on Dec. 15 on Change.org.

The Cat Welfare Society (CWS) also said in a statement that they have assisted caregivers to file an Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) report, while a board member had previously told The Straits Times (ST) that the police have spoken to the boy.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 15, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Singapore has also reiterated that "animal abuse and cruelty have no place in our society".

