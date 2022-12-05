Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport hygiene grade downgraded from 'A' to 'C'

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has downgraded the food hygiene grade of Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport from “A” to “C” with effect from Dec. 2, 2022.

The grade will be reviewed in 12 months, SFA said in a press release on Friday.

The premises will also be kept under surveillance in the meantime.

This was after 132 persons were reported to have gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared at that Burger & Lobster outlet between May 7 and 15, 2022.

Five of them were hospitalised.

Hygiene lapses

A joint investigation by the Ministry of Health and SFA was conducted following the incident.

Several hygiene lapses were identified during the inspection of the food shop on May 16 and SFA will be taking enforcement actions against the licensee for these lapses.

The release by SFA added: "Food operators are reminded to adhere to good food hygiene and safety processes."

"Good hygiene practices such as the washing of hands before handling food can greatly reduce the incidence of gastroenteritis when adopted by all key stakeholders, including the industry and public."

Background

Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport was suspended "until further notice" on May 16, 2020 after 17 people, across six incidents between May 7 and 15, got gastroenteritis after consuming food from the restaurant.

In total, 132 persons were eventually reported to have gastroenteritis symptoms.

The suspension of Burger and Lobster was lifted on July 5 less than two months later.

During the suspension period, the company disposed all ready-to eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, and cleaned and sanitised their premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces,

tables and floors.

The downgrading of its hygiene grade came more than six months after the gastroenteritis incidents.

