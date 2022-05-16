Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport suspended for unspecified period after 17 customers get gastroenteritis

Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport has been suspended "until further notice" from May 16, The Straits Times (ST) and Lianhe Zaobao reported.

A total of 17 people, across six incidents between May 7 and 15, have gotten gastroenteritis after consuming food from the restaurant.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that they are investigating the cases.

Of the 17, four were hospitalised, and one person has since been discharged. The three other patients are in stable condition, according to ST.

The rest received outpatient treatment, or self-medicated, or recovered without treatment.

Website cites "technical issues"

Burger & Lobster, which was founded in the U.K., has two outlets in Singapore.

It arrived on our shores in May 2019, with Jewel Changi Airport being the first outlet.

The second outlet is at the Raffles Hotel.

At time of writing, its reservation webpage for the Jewel Changi Airport outlet stated that the restaurant is closed due to "technical issues."

Customers are still able to make a reservation for dining in at The Raffles Hotel.

