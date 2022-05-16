Back

Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport suspended for unspecified period after 17 customers get gastroenteritis

Oh no.

Mandy How | May 16, 2022, 10:07 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022 - 25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport has been suspended "until further notice" from May 16, The Straits Times (ST) and Lianhe Zaobao reported.

A total of 17 people, across six incidents between May 7 and 15, have gotten gastroenteritis after consuming food from the restaurant.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that they are investigating the cases.

Of the 17, four were hospitalised, and one person has since been discharged. The three other patients are in stable condition, according to ST.

The rest received outpatient treatment, or self-medicated, or recovered without treatment.

Website cites "technical issues"

Burger & Lobster, which was founded in the U.K., has two outlets in Singapore.

It arrived on our shores in May 2019, with Jewel Changi Airport being the first outlet.

The second outlet is at the Raffles Hotel.

At time of writing, its reservation webpage for the Jewel Changi Airport outlet stated that the restaurant is closed due to "technical issues."

Screenshot via Burger & Lobster's website

Customers are still able to make a reservation for dining in at The Raffles Hotel.

Screenshot via Burger & Lobster's website

What they sell

Top image via Burger & Lobster Singapore/Facebook

Woman, 24, arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing yellow Mercedes-Benz into Fairmont Hotel

The sports car reportedly knocked over a chauffeur counter, some potted plants, and a luggage cart.

May 16, 2022, 09:28 PM

S'porean silat exponent withdraws from finals on doctors' advice after receiving illegal blow in the face, gets silver

The silat team has clinched three golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

May 16, 2022, 08:33 PM

Long queues at Jalan Besar temple on eve of Vesak Day as nearly 1,000 animals received blessings

All types of animals — including dogs, cats, bunnies, terrapin, and fish — were blessed.

May 16, 2022, 08:27 PM

Joseph Schooling wins 1st gold at 31st SEA Games, his 5th consecutive win for 100m butterfly since 2013

Quah finished second behind Schooling.

May 16, 2022, 07:33 PM

Mother of toddler in Bedok North flat fire still in ICU, condition stabilised

MP Tan Kiat How is in contact with her siblings who are monitoring her condition.

May 16, 2022, 06:18 PM

3 children conveyed to hospital after Marsiling fire, all in stable condition

Phew.

May 16, 2022, 03:43 PM

S'pore women's table tennis team defeated 0-3 in finals by Thailand, first SEA Games loss since 1997

The young team was missing veterans Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, and Lin Ye.

May 16, 2022, 03:34 PM

S'pore's disqualification in SEA Games 4x100m freestyle relay not Schooling's fault, national coach says

Moving on.

May 16, 2022, 12:51 PM

Buffy fish owls & mangrove pit vipers: S'pore photog shows us 'hidden wildlife' on Pasir Ris Park expedition

45-year-old wildlife photographer, Jayaprakash Bojan, take us through a wildlife photography shoot in the most unlikely of places – Pasir Ris Park.

May 16, 2022, 11:56 AM

SEA Games: S'pore swimmer Teong Tzen Wei defends 50m butterfly crown, bests Joseph Schooling's 2017 record

Joseph Schooling was scheduled to compete in the event but did not.

May 16, 2022, 11:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.