Buangkok samurai swordsman gets 18 months' jail & 6 strokes of cane for attacking pedestrian & cars

He had taken pills before the incident.

Nixon Tan | December 27, 2022, 03:06 PM

Events

The man who used a samurai sword to slash a passer-by and cars near Buangkok Square mall has been sentenced to 18 months' jail and six strokes of the cane on Dec. 27, 2022.

Fadhil Yusop, 38, used the weapon to attack Kumarapeli Arachchige Amila Chinthana three times on Mar. 14, 2022, which resulted in lacerations on his left arm and shoulder.

Fadhil also swung his sword at passing cars at a traffic junction in front of the mall, damaging the vehicles in the process.

Fadhil had consumed some unknown substances prior to leaving his home with the sword.

Charges

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Fadhil pleaded guilty to three charges including a rash act endangering life and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Two more charges were taken into consideration.

Previous incidents

Fadhil was previously investigated by the Internal Security Department in 2016 for sharing images of militant groups such as Hama's Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades online.

There were no indications that he was radicalised or intended to engage in armed violence.

In January 2020, Fadhil was arrested by the police after approaching the Imam at Masjid Al-Mawaddah with a knife.

At that time, he was found to have consumed a large number of pills containing dextromethorphan, which contributed to his behaviour.

He was sentenced to nine months and two weeks of imprisonment at that time and, as a precaution, referred to religious counselling after this incident.

Top photo via Roads.sg

