Brazil beats South Korea 4-1, leaving no Asian team in World Cup

Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to send the remaining Asian team out of the 2022 World Cup on Dec. 6 (Singapore time).

The Brazilians were up 4-0 at halftime in the knockout stage of the tournament, showing that the dominant team was in charge and the gulf in efficiency and technical competency between both sides.

Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all scored in a span of 29 minutes.

Paik Seung-ho pulled one back late in the 76th minute.

After their victory, Brazil’s players carried a banner bearing Pele’s name onto the pitch.

The 82-year-old football icon remains in hospital in Sao Paulo.

The Brazilians will play their quarter-final match against Croatia, which beat Japan on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Japan and South Korea were the two Asian teams to make it to the knockout stage.

