Japan eliminated from World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties

Croatia has defeated Japan in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.
This means that Croatia will advance to the quarter-finals while Japan is eliminated from the tournament.
First half
The game's first half appeared pretty even, with both sides creating several chances on goal.
But it was Japan who took the lead in the 43rd minute of the match with a goal from forward Daizen Maeda.
Japan take a half-time lead! 🇯🇵#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Second half
Croatia equalised in the 55th minute as Ivan Perišić headed the ball into the back of the net after connecting with a cross from his teammate Dejan Lovren.
🇭🇷 Back on level terms!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/TvFLfK7h6S— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
After an extra four minutes of stoppage time, the match ended with a 1-1 tie.
We're heading into extra-time! 🍿#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Extra time
The game moved into extra time but both sides remained goalless and the scoreline stayed at 1-1.
Penalties are needed to decide this Round of 16 clash 👀#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Penalties
With the scoreline still at a draw, both teams were forced to go to penalties to determine the winner.
Japan's Takumi Minamino went first, but his penalty was saved by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.
Nikola Vlašić went next and scored the first penalty for his side.
Vlasic scores for Croatia!#JPN: ❌#HRV: ✅— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Livaković went on to save two more penalties and Mario Pašalić secured the victory for Croatia after scoring the decisive penalty.
PASALIC SCORES!!#JPN: ❌❌✅❌#HRV: ✅✅❌✅— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Top images via FIFA World Cup/Twitter.
