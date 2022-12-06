Japan eliminated from World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties

Croatia has defeated Japan in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.

This means that Croatia will advance to the quarter-finals while Japan is eliminated from the tournament.

First half

The game's first half appeared pretty even, with both sides creating several chances on goal.

But it was Japan who took the lead in the 43rd minute of the match with a goal from forward Daizen Maeda.

Second half

Croatia equalised in the 55th minute as Ivan Perišić headed the ball into the back of the net after connecting with a cross from his teammate Dejan Lovren.

After an extra four minutes of stoppage time, the match ended with a 1-1 tie.

Extra time

The game moved into extra time but both sides remained goalless and the scoreline stayed at 1-1.

Penalties

With the scoreline still at a draw, both teams were forced to go to penalties to determine the winner.

Japan's Takumi Minamino went first, but his penalty was saved by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.

Nikola Vlašić went next and scored the first penalty for his side.

Livaković went on to save two more penalties and Mario Pašalić secured the victory for Croatia after scoring the decisive penalty.

