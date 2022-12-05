Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter marrying S'porean beau in Dec. 2023

Benz Hui's daughter is getting married in December 2023.

Charmaine Hui, 25, announced her engagement to Singaporean Shane Sim, 27, last October.

She is the 74-year-old Hong Kong actor's only child.

Sim recently graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) with a Master of Philosophy.

Wedding celebrations in Singapore and Hong Kong

According to Shin Min Daily News, who spoke to Benz and his wife, Charmaine and Sim will register their marriage in Hong Kong next December.

They will also host a wedding banquet with 20 tables of guests in Hong Kong.

In January 2024, the couple will have another banquet in Singapore, also with 20 tables of guests.

They are apparently still in the midst of finalising the guest list.

Benz's wife said that they have not done the math on how much they will be spending on the wedding, but thinks that the couple's happiness is "the most important".

Expanding café business to Hong Kong

Charmaine owns three eateries in Singapore.

Café Bakeaholic was first opened in Springside in 2020. Its second outlet opened at Wheelock Place at the start of 2022.

Her third eatery, Hong Kong teahouse Juju, opened its doors in March.

She has since expanded Café Bakeaholic to her home country, Hong Kong.

According to Shin Min, the Singapore twist on her bakes have been a hit in Hong Kong.

Offerings include:

Charmaine's mother gushed, "My daughter is really very hardworking. She wasn't formally trained [in baking] so she recently enrolled in a short Le Cordon Bleu course to upskill herself."

Based on her LinkedIn profile, the younger Hui has a degree in organisational communications from the Hong Kong Baptist University.

Top photos from Charmaine Hui's Instagram