Back

Bacha Coffee opens largest store in the world at Changi Airport Terminal 3 with stained-glass ceilings

Size matters.

Lee Wei Lin | December 21, 2022, 04:09 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Coffee fiends traveling out of Singapore can now fulfil their cravings at Bacha Coffee's newest -- and biggest -- store here.

The flagship store, dubbed The Arch, is located at the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3, which means you'll only be able to visit if you are traveling.

They offer over 200 types of Arabica coffees, which include single-origin, blended, flavoured and decaffeinated options, which you can browse in their 7,000 square feet space.

Photo via Bacha Coffee's Facebook page

Photo by Bacha Coffee

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ʀᴏꜱɴᴀᴋᴀʜᴏ • ɪɴꜰʟᴜᴇɴᴄᴇʀ ᴛʀᴀᴠᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅ ʟɪꜰᴇꜱᴛʏʟᴇ (@mrs_nakaho)

While you'll might spend a bit of time marvelling at the 11-metre tall coffee canisters, don't forget to look up at the ceiling, which features hand-painted stained glass.

Photo via Flo Yeow/Google Maps

Photo from Bacha Coffee's Facebook

If you're wondering why Bacha Coffee's stuff looks a lot like tea brand TWG's, the answer is that they are sister brands.

Apart from buying packed coffee, you can also grab a freshly brewed cuppa, along with kouglof (Alsatian brioche), pound cakes, and mini croissants.

Croissant flavours include raspberry, almond, blackcurrant, chocolate, kaya, butter, and pistachio.

Prices at the ION outlet indicate that you might be paying a premium for their food: two pieces of croissants will cost you S$8, while two slices of kouglof has a S$9 price tag.

The menu for The Arch is not available on Bacha Coffee's website.

Photo from Bacha Coffee's Facebook

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siok Peng Goh (@gohsiokpeng)

For those of who you aren't traveling, Bacha Coffee is also located at ION Orchard, Takashimaya Department Store, and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The Arch

Address: Changi Airport Terminal 3 (transit area), 65 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819663 

Opening Hours: 6am - 1am, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo via Bacha Coffee

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.