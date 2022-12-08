Back

Andy Lau attended 10-year-old daughter's school performance & was super low-key about it

The Heavenly King may just be beside you.

Adelene Wee | December 08, 2022, 12:45 PM

Andy Lau has once again made the headlines for being a "low-key" celebrity.

Blended in with the crowd

Photos of the actor-singer attending his daughter's school event were uploaded to social media platforms Douyin and XiaoHongShu on Dec. 2.

Image from Shiwanjia/XiaoHongShu

Image from Shiwanjia/XiaoHongShu

Image from Shiwanjia/XiaoHongShu

According to the circulated images, Lau was dressed simply in a black suit and wore a mask while watching his 10-year-old daughter, Hanna's performance.

The 61-year-old apparently went about it in a low profile way, and no big fuss was made over his presence.

Known for being a supportive father to his daughter, this is not the first time that he has attended Hanna's school event.

She is studying at the Victoria Shanghai Academy, a prestigious school in Hong Kong, according to China Times.

Envy his daughter?

Online users complimented him for being a good father, while some fans mentioned that they "envy his daughter".

Another social media user also took the chance to praise his looks, sharing that "he is in good condition and is "still looking so handsome.

However, another netizen noted that it was just "a dad's daily life".

"He is in good condition, still looking so handsome"

 

"Envy his daughter"

"A dad's daily life!"

Top image from shiwanjia/XiaoHongShu

