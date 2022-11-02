Korean actor Yoo Ah In denies allegations that he was in Itaewon during crowd crush

Korean actor, Yoo Ah In has been embroiled in rumours recently, and not for good reasons.

According to Korean JoongAng Daily, netizens alleged he was present in Itaewon on the night of the tragedy, and that his presence was part of the reason behind the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.

However, this was denied by his agency.

Not in South Korea when tragedy happened

Yoo's agency, UAA, released a statement on Nov. 1, denying his role in the tragedy.

The agency claimed Yoo Ah-in "had no part in what happened in Itaewon,” reported Korean JoongAng Daily.

“He had business outside the country, so he left Korea on Oct. 29 and is currently overseas,” they added.

How the rumour started

On the night of the incident, rumours of a big-name celebrity and an influencer being present near the scene of the tragedy apparently circulated online.

The crowd supposedly began to form when a celebrity appeared in one of the establishments around the alley.

However, according to Reuters, the Yongsan Fire Station clarified that no specific cause of the crowd surge could be verified.

Despite this, many netizens insisted they saw Yoo there, claiming that his presence caused the crowd to grow.

