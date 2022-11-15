Teen student & mum amongst 156 killed in Itaewon crowd crush

According to South Korea's education ministry on Monday (Oct. 31), one middle schooler and five high school students enrolled in Seoul area schools died in the fatal Halloween crowd crush on Oct. 29, reported KBS World, the country's national broadcaster.

As of Nov. 2, the death toll now stands at 156, with many of the victims who were killed in their teens and 20s, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Another 157 were injured, according to Reuters.

Middle schooler visited Itaewon with mum

Korean language newspaper Segye Ilbo reported that the third-grade middle schooler, who would be about 15 years of age, had visited Itaewon with her mother.

Both died as a result of the fatal crowd crush on Oct. 29.

On Oct. 31, as burial sites for the victims began to be established, the classmates of the middle schooler were seen visiting the funeral hall, accompanied by their teacher.

Those who did not yet know how to pay their condolences were taught to do so, reported Segye Ilbo.

Many of the students were seen hugging one another and sobbing thereafter.

Separately, two of the second-year high school students who died were reported to have been friends from the same school in Seoul, and had gone to Itaewon together.

According to KBS World, the education ministry said it will begin implementing plans with regional education offices to offer support, including post-trauma psychological counselling, for those affected.

Safety education will also be bolstered in schools, it added.

Police admit inadequacy in response

On Nov. 1, South Korea's Police Chief Yoon Hee-keun admitted in a press conference that the emergency response by police officials had been "inadequate" – the first acknowledgement that officials had not done enough to prevent the tragedy.

Transcripts of 11 emergency calls were disclosed, with calls having reportedly come in around four hours before the disaster.

In the first call, one citizen allegedly shared that it looked like one can "get crushed to death", and added that people kept coming in even though there was "no room".

Authorities shared that only about 137 police officers had been assigned to Itaewon at the time, although crowd numbers reportedly hit an estimated 100,000.

Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon have apologised following the incident.

An internal investigation will also be carried out by the police to investigate what went wrong.

Top screenshots via Yonhapnew YouTube and Arirang News YouTube