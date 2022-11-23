Man, 19, accused of murdering father in Yishun, out of remand at IMH & can meet lawyers

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai, 19, who is accused of murdering his father, Eddie Seah Wee Teck, 47, at Yishun Avenue 4, can now meet with his lawyers.

Able to have visits in prison

Sylesnar appeared in court via videolink on Nov. 23 morning, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

He has completed his psychiatric assessment at the Institute of Mental Health.

The prosecution asked for the case to be adjourned for a longer period of time, saying that there were other reports outstanding.

Sylesnar's lawyer, Joyce Khoo of Quahe Woo & Palmer LLC, requested to speak with her client so that she can take his instructions.

Since he is no longer remanded at (IMH), District Judge Terence Tay said Sylesnar is now entitled to visits, unless the prisons cannot accommodate them.

If permitted, this will be the first time that Sylesnar will have access to his legal counsel since his arrest on Oct. 1o, 2022.

Sylesnar is slated to appear in court next on Jan. 31, 2023.

Background

The Singapore Police Force received a call for assistance at about 7:05pm on Oct. 10.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police officers found Eddie lying motionless outside a residential unit on the fourth floor, one floor below where he, Sylesnar and their family lived together.

Sylesnar is reportedly the youngest in the family. He has an elder sister who turned 27 years old in 2022, Mothership understands.

Eddie was allegedly slashed twice, once in the neck region and once more on his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Sylesnar was arrested at the scene – in front of the same fourth floor residential unit – for the alleged murder of his father on the same day.

Prior to the incident, residents from the block said they apparently heard a commotion, which sounded like loud arguments.

The son was charged with murder on Oct. 12, and has been on remand at the Central Police Division since.

Those found guilty of murder will face the death penalty.

