Sylvia Lim, Pritam Singh re-elected as WP chair & secretary general, Png Eng Huat not in CEC

The last WP CEC election was held in 2020.

Gawain Pek | November 12, 2022, 08:50 PM

Events

The Workers' Party (WP) elected its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Saturday (Nov. 12) during its Cadre Members' Conference.

The CEC is the political party's highest decision-making body, and includes positions such as the WP's Secretary-General and Chair. Elections are held every two years.

Results

Here are members of the new CEC, with the new members in bold:

  1. Sylvia Lim (chair)

  2. Pritam Singh (secretary-general)

  3. Ang Boon Yaw

  4. Chua Kheng Wee

  5. Foo Seck Guan Kenneth

  6. Gerald Giam

  7. He Ting Ru

  8. Nathaniel Koh

  9. Jamus Lim

  10. Low Thia Khiang

  11. Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap

  12. Leon Perrera

  13. Nicole Seah

  14. Dennis Tan Lip Fong

  15. Tan Kong Soon

"The new CEC has taken office, with a mix of members of different ages and backgrounds; and has started work with immediate effect", the party wrote in its press release.

The re-elected members include Sengkang GRC Members of Parliament (MPs) Jamus Lim, He Ting Ru and Chua Kheng Wee; Aljunied GRC MPs Faisal Manap, Gerald Giam and Leon Perera; and Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan.

Party members Nicole Seah and Kenneth Foo, who both contested in East Coast GRC in the 2020 general election, along with ex-party chief Low Thia Khiang, also remain on the CEC.

New faces

Former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat has left the CEC, in what the Straits Times described as a retirement.

New to the committee is Tan Kong Soon, who was previously on the committee in 2016, serving as a Deputy Organising Secretary, but was replaced in the 2018 elections.

Ang Boon Yaw and Nathaniel Koh are new faces on the CEC.

The last WP CEC election was held in 2020, during which former Sengkang GRC member Raeesah Khan was elected to the committee.

Khan resigned from her role as an MP and the party following an investigation into her telling of a lie in Parliament.

