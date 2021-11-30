Raeesah Khan resigns from the Workers' Party

In a statement on Nov. 30, the Workers’ Party announced that Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan has resigned from the party.

This entails the resignation of her position as an MP.

The Workers' Party said that its Central Executive Committee (CEC) met at 8pm on Nov. 30 to deliberate and decide on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee, which was formed on Nov. 2 to investigate Khan's admissions in Parliament.

The Disciplinary Panel comprised Secretary-General Pritam Singh, Chair Sylvia Lim and Vice-Chair Faisal Manap.

The party said that at 4:30pm today, Raeesah indicated to Singh her intention to resign from the party. She then attended the CEC meeting at 8pm and conveyed her intention to resign in person.

A press conference will be held on Thursday (Dec. 2) for the party to provide more information on this matter.

Future plans will also be shared to ensure that Sengkang residents, particularly in the Compassvale ward, continue to be cared for and represented, said the Workers' Party.

Raeesah also shared a copy of her letter of resignation addressed to Tan Chuan-Jin on Twitter:

Background

Raeesah had made a speech in Parliament on Aug. 3, 2021 where she claimed she accompanied a rape survivor to make a police report.

On Nov. 1, she admitted that she had not been present with the woman whose anecdote she had shared, and had heard the survivor share it in a women’s support group, of which she had been a member.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah also raised an official complaint, and asked for the matter to be referred to the Committee of Privileges. Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin agreed to refer the matter to the Committee.

Later that day (Nov. 1), WP chief Pritam Singh put out a statement saying that "MP Raeesah Khan should not have shared an account that contained untruths in the House".

