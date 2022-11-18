Back

Wife of Beach Road murder suspect seen taken away by police

The suspect has been charged with murder.

Hannah Martens | November 18, 2022, 03:47 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Nov. 15, a 50-year-old man, Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam, was detained in Malaysia for his suspected involvement in the unnatural death of a 27-year-old woman, Rachael Ang, who was reported missing in Singapore.

Chai was handed over to the Singapore Police Force on the same day and has been charged with murder.

The accused was reportedly the deceased woman's business partner.

A missing person report was made on the evening of Nov. 10, 2022 after Ang became uncontactable on the evening of Nov. 9.

Ang's family and friends had put up posts on Facebook appealing to the public for information.

The last message the deceased woman sent was to her mother.

Ang said she would not be home for dinner that night.

Suspect's wife taken away

A day before Chai was picked up by Malaysian police, his neighbour claimed she saw police officers taking away a Chinese woman, who is believed to be Chai's wife, according to 8 World News.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, lives right across from Chai.

The neighbour further told 8 World News that there was an entourage of people coming in and out of her neighbour's house.

The neighbour also she was asked by several police officers about the suspect's whereabouts.

She said she subsequently saw Chai's photo published in the media, and she realised that the suspect resembled her neighbour.

The suspect named in the press also shared the same name as her neighbour.

It was further reported that the neighbour reached out to family members of the deceased woman to provide "clues" and to inform them that she believes the business partner is her neighbour.

But Ang's family members informed the neighbour that the missing woman had already been found dead.

The neighbour told 8 World News that she had not seen her neighbour since Nov. 10.

She used to see them regularly watering the plants, but did not see them over the past week.

People came looking for her neighbour

"Two men knocked on my door on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 12) and asked if I had seen my neighbour. They said they hadn't been able to contact him since Wednesday and said someone was missing," the neighbour shared.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, the neighbour witnessed three women trying to pry open the door of the suspect's house.

It is unclear what these women were attempting to do.

At midnight, two police officers in uniform came to the suspect's door and took the wife away.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the neighbour saw two men entering the suspect's house.

She assumed they were plainclothes police officers.

The suspect has been charged in court with murder on Nov. 18, 2022.

Top photo from 8 World News and Singapore Police Force

Beach Road death: Man allegedly confessed to wife about killing business partner before fleeing to M'sia

The suspect allegedly turned on aircon in the shop to slow down the corpse's decomposition before fleeing.

November 18, 2022, 04:41 PM

Don Don Donki launches new dine-in sushi concept at Jurong Point, mostly S$1-S$3 per piece

Plus points for west side.

November 18, 2022, 04:36 PM

Spicy McNuggets gone from McDonald's S'pore menu

:(

November 18, 2022, 04:18 PM

How M'sia lowered its voting age to 18 years & gained millions of new voters

A sea change for Malaysian youths.

November 18, 2022, 03:48 PM

Chinese runner, 50, does 42km marathon under 3 hrs 30 mins chain smoking pack of cigarettes

Apparently he only smokes while running.

November 18, 2022, 02:01 PM

S'porean man, 50, charged for alleged murder of missing woman, 27, found dead in Beach Road shop

He will appear in court on Nov. 25.

November 18, 2022, 01:25 PM

Litterbugs to do Corrective Work Order in Tanjong Pagar & Chinatown for greater visibility

The real meaning of "embarrassed".

November 18, 2022, 01:10 PM

PM Lee & Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in person for the first time since pandemic

Xi reiterated his invitation to PM Lee to visit China soon, and PM Lee welcomed Xi to visit Singapore again.

November 18, 2022, 12:21 PM

Twitter users make snide remarks about world leaders' batik shirts at G20, Indonesians clap back

Wearing the cultural outfits of the host country has always been part of tradition.

November 18, 2022, 12:11 PM

S'porean man, 39, allegedly took S$1,200 from 4 inmates to smuggle sedatives into Changi Prison

If convicted of corruption, the men could each be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to five years, or both, for each offence.

November 18, 2022, 11:21 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.