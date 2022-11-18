Wife of Beach Road murder suspect seen taken away by police

On Nov. 15, a 50-year-old man, Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam, was detained in Malaysia for his suspected involvement in the unnatural death of a 27-year-old woman, Rachael Ang, who was reported missing in Singapore.

Chai was handed over to the Singapore Police Force on the same day and has been charged with murder.

The accused was reportedly the deceased woman's business partner.

A missing person report was made on the evening of Nov. 10, 2022 after Ang became uncontactable on the evening of Nov. 9.

Ang's family and friends had put up posts on Facebook appealing to the public for information.

The last message the deceased woman sent was to her mother.

Ang said she would not be home for dinner that night.

Suspect's wife taken away

A day before Chai was picked up by Malaysian police, his neighbour claimed she saw police officers taking away a Chinese woman, who is believed to be Chai's wife, according to 8 World News.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, lives right across from Chai.

The neighbour further told 8 World News that there was an entourage of people coming in and out of her neighbour's house.

The neighbour also she was asked by several police officers about the suspect's whereabouts.

She said she subsequently saw Chai's photo published in the media, and she realised that the suspect resembled her neighbour.

The suspect named in the press also shared the same name as her neighbour.

It was further reported that the neighbour reached out to family members of the deceased woman to provide "clues" and to inform them that she believes the business partner is her neighbour.

But Ang's family members informed the neighbour that the missing woman had already been found dead.

The neighbour told 8 World News that she had not seen her neighbour since Nov. 10.

She used to see them regularly watering the plants, but did not see them over the past week.

People came looking for her neighbour

"Two men knocked on my door on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 12) and asked if I had seen my neighbour. They said they hadn't been able to contact him since Wednesday and said someone was missing," the neighbour shared.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, the neighbour witnessed three women trying to pry open the door of the suspect's house.

It is unclear what these women were attempting to do.

At midnight, two police officers in uniform came to the suspect's door and took the wife away.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the neighbour saw two men entering the suspect's house.

She assumed they were plainclothes police officers.

The suspect has been charged in court with murder on Nov. 18, 2022.

Top photo from 8 World News and Singapore Police Force