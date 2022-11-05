Back

Twitter S’pore office staff laid off, ex-staff worldwide tweet farewell

It is unclear how many employees have been asked to leave.

Alfie Kwa | November 05, 2022, 01:13 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Employees at Singapore's Twitter office were not spared from the worldwide layoff after Elon Musk took over the social media company.

Job cuts were seen in various departments from engineering, sales and marketing teams on Friday morning, Nov. 4, according to The Straits Times.

Layoffs begin

Twitter's official account bio, "What's happening?!", reflects the uncertainty employees at the Twitter Singapore office felt hours before the layoff emails were disseminated.

Twitter's Twitter account.

It was reported that Twitter employees in Singapore anticipated the cuts, with official news on who got cut coming in as early as midnight Saturday, Nov. 5, Singapore time (9am, Friday, Nov. 4 Pacific time).

The Straits Times reported that it understands the cuts have started, but it is unclear how many Singapore employees were laid off yet.

One staff, on the condition of anonymity, told ST that the emails on their employment status started coming in on Nov. 4 morning.

In a memo sent to staff as seen by major news outlets worldwide, Twitter said employees not affected by the layoffs will be notified via their work email addresses.

Those laid off will be notified via their personal email with details on the next steps to take, the memo said.

The local staff added when the C-suites got fired or resigned, there was a lack of "top-level management to disseminate information to the rest of the employees".

During the process of letting staff go, Twitter will also be temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access.

All badge access will be suspended, staff have been informed, in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data".

Cuts worldwide

Elon Musk is reportedly cutting 3,700 out of 7,500 Twitter jobs.

This is after firing top executives in the company immediately after he formally completed his US$44 billion (S$62 billion) acquisition.

This included CEO Parag Agrawal, CFONed Segal and senior legal executives Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett.

Employees who have left amid this massive cut took to Twitter to announce their departure with the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked.

Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal was one of them who said his final goodbye. 

Many now ex-employees took to the platform to share how much they enjoyed working there.

One ex-staff, Rachel Bonn, said in her tweet about her last day at Twitter that she is eight months pregnant and has a 9-month-old child.

Top image Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash  

S'pore food delivery riders likely sacrifice rest, health & safety for 'significant' earnings: IPS survey

The primary concern that most riders reported was being afraid they were not making enough.

November 05, 2022, 01:05 PM

S'pore police arrest man, 45, for allegedly stealing car & mini-bus with keys left in ignition

Take your keys out of the ignition.

November 05, 2022, 12:38 PM

Car ends up at McDonald's Bugis Village after allegedly getting hit by truck

Not a drive-thru.

November 05, 2022, 12:13 PM

M'sian man, 31, arrested, 3,644 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in 2 vans in Sembawang

Supply cut off.

November 05, 2022, 11:42 AM

100,000 S'poreans to improve digital literacy through community projects & activities with the help from DBS

More angpaos sent via PayLah! in the future.

November 05, 2022, 11:33 AM

Taiwanese singer Eric Chou on his involvement in charity & his love for bak kut teh

Nice.

November 05, 2022, 11:31 AM

Changi Prison Complex inmate on her 3rd jail term finds path to a different life through art

She’s one of a group of inmates who spent 4 months on an art exhibition for their families that’s now going public at Gardens by the Bay.

November 05, 2022, 11:00 AM

These 4 states could determine the fate of the US Senate

Too close to call.

November 05, 2022, 10:52 AM

Woman, 31, charged with murder of father, 67, in Sengkang flat

She does not have legal representation.

November 05, 2022, 10:45 AM

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ new official trailer unveils more footage of Pandora

Go back to Pandora.

November 05, 2022, 03:22 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.