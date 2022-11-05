Twitter S’pore office staff laid off, ex-staff worldwide tweet farewell

Employees at Singapore's Twitter office were not spared from the worldwide layoff after Elon Musk took over the social media company.

Job cuts were seen in various departments from engineering, sales and marketing teams on Friday morning, Nov. 4, according to The Straits Times.

Layoffs begin

Twitter's official account bio, "What's happening?!", reflects the uncertainty employees at the Twitter Singapore office felt hours before the layoff emails were disseminated.

It was reported that Twitter employees in Singapore anticipated the cuts, with official news on who got cut coming in as early as midnight Saturday, Nov. 5, Singapore time (9am, Friday, Nov. 4 Pacific time).

The Straits Times reported that it understands the cuts have started, but it is unclear how many Singapore employees were laid off yet.

One staff, on the condition of anonymity, told ST that the emails on their employment status started coming in on Nov. 4 morning.

In a memo sent to staff as seen by major news outlets worldwide, Twitter said employees not affected by the layoffs will be notified via their work email addresses.

Those laid off will be notified via their personal email with details on the next steps to take, the memo said.

The local staff added when the C-suites got fired or resigned, there was a lack of "top-level management to disseminate information to the rest of the employees".

During the process of letting staff go, Twitter will also be temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access.

All badge access will be suspended, staff have been informed, in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data".

Cuts worldwide

Elon Musk is reportedly cutting 3,700 out of 7,500 Twitter jobs.

This is after firing top executives in the company immediately after he formally completed his US$44 billion (S$62 billion) acquisition.

This included CEO Parag Agrawal, CFONed Segal and senior legal executives Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett.

Employees who have left amid this massive cut took to Twitter to announce their departure with the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked.

Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal was one of them who said his final goodbye.

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

Many now ex-employees took to the platform to share how much they enjoyed working there.

It’s official I’m out. Absolutely enjoyed my time and being able to be me everyday at work. My team has been fantastic and grateful I had the pleasure of working with them #LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam 🫡 — Dr. Yvette Thomas (@TechD0C) November 4, 2022

grateful to have so many amazing memories with people I love dearly. I will continue to always champion the unparalleled creator talent on twitter and beyond in all that i do next! u know ily all so incredibly much! 🥹♥️🫶 #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/rFvcxUxuKz — farah mynaf ☾ (@farahmynaf) November 4, 2022

One ex-staff, Rachel Bonn, said in her tweet about her last day at Twitter that she is eight months pregnant and has a 9-month-old child.

Last Thursday in the SF office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old.

Just got cut off from laptop access #LoveWhereYouWorked 💙 https://t.co/rhwntoR98l pic.twitter.com/KE8gUwABlU — rachel bonn (@RachBonn) November 4, 2022

Top image Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash