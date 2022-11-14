Free art exhibition at 100-year-old colonial house near HarbourFront from now till Nov. 27, 2022

A 100-year-old colonial house at Temenggong Road will be open to the public for an art exhibition on selected dates from now till Nov. 27, 2022.

Admission is free.

"Expressing Heritage: Transcending People & Time" is curated by Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, a private non-profit charity that manages art residency programmes.

Officially established in 2009, the organisation aims to support local artists, art projects, as well as foster art and cultural exchanges.

What to expect

Filmic projection

This visual arts presentation will feature a filmic projection by Wayne Peng, among other works.

Peng is a renowned commercial director who made his mark with beauty advertorials.

His work here displays a series of high-quality photos of human profiles juxtaposed with tree textures.

Here's a peek at part of the projection:

Tableaux wallpapers

For a blast into the past, check out the tableaux wallpapers curated by architect and artist Richard Hassell.

Digitally printed in large-format sheets of Japanese mulberry paper, the tableaux feature a series of drawings done in wallpaper size.

These drawings are Hassell's interpretation of the colonial house as well as the livelihoods of people in the past.

City structure installation

Visitors can also view the city structure installation done by graphic designer Kelley Cheng.

The installation is a complex of built-form models fabricated with plywood and paint colours.

Cheng encapsulates her thoughts on impending social issues through six different poems.

You can find these poems inscribed into the structures at the exhibit.

Expressing Heritage: Transcending People & Time

Address: 28 Temenggong Road, Singapore 098775

Date: Nov. 13 to Nov. 27 (Closed on Mondays)

Opening hours: 12pm to 6pm

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Mothership is the media partner for "Expressing Heritage: Transcending People & Time"by Temenggong-Artists-In-Residence.

Top photos by Russell Ang