New large-scale interactive artwork at ArtScience Museum & The Shoppes at MBS from Nov. 26, 2022

The ArtScience Museum's permanent exhibit, titled "Future World: Where Art Meets Science", and the Digital Light Canvas installation by teamLab at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) reopened on Nov. 26, 2022, after going through "extensive redevelopment works".

Visitors can expect new interactive installations at both venues.

"Future World: Where Art Meets Science" exhibit at ArtScience Museum

In a new gallery titled Exploring New Frontiers at the ArtScience Museum, there are three interactive installations.

These installations encourage interaction, allowing visitors to become part of the works themselves.

Upon entering the exhibition, you can head to an installation titled "Autonomous Abstraction, Continuous Phenomena from the Universe to the Self", where colourful points of light flicker on the wall.

Visitors can interact with the installations by touching the points of light on the walls, which will cause them to disperse and change colour.

Move on to the second installation, "Aerial Climbing Through a Flock of Colored Birds", and experience climbing on a structure consisting of colourful horizontal bars suspended in mid-air.

Every movement you make influences the artwork in the space, as that will create different patterns of light, colour, and sound.

Lastly, head over to the "Sketch Flight" installation, where you can draw and colour airplanes, hawks and butterflies on a piece of paper.

You can then scan your creation and see your artwork come alive in a virtual world.

Experience the perspective of airplanes and living creatures in the sky by "flying" your artwork through an interactive tablet.

Digital Light Canvas by teamLab at The Shoppes

From the ArtScience museum, walk over to The Shoppes next door, and you can find the latest installation produced by Digital Light Canvas by teamLab, located next to the Rasapura Masters foodcourt.

The installation allows visitors to learn more about the ecosystem of endangered species and the roles that living things play, depicting various endangered species from the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature such as the Siamese Crocodile, the Cave Racer Snake, Southern Torrent Frog, Borneo Birdwing Butterfly, and the Calypso Orchid, among others.

There's also a hands-on segment as you can draw and colour the different endangered species on a piece of paper.

You can turn your artwork into a special memento at the Sketch Factory.

For a fee, you can customise the item that you want, and it will be fabricated on the spot.

These items include:

Badge (S$3)

Kids tee-shirt (S$20)

Adult tee-shirt (S$25)

Tote bag (S$20)

Future World: Where Art Meets Science

Address: ArtScience Museum, B2

Opening Hours: Open daily, 10am – 7pm (Last ticket sales at 6pm)

Digital Light Canvas by teamLab

Address: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, B2-50 (Nearest carpark: North (Green zone))

Opening Hours: Open daily, 11am – 9pm (Last ticket sales at 8.30pm)

Ticket Prices (for both attractions):

From Nov. 26 till Dec. 31, 2022, visitors can get tickets to both attractions in a special promotional bundle priced at S$28 (S$25 for Singapore Residents).

Concession and family rates are also available.

Due to limited capacity, guests are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online prior to their visit.

You can find out more about the exhibition here.

Top image by Adelene Wee.